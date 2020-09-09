Global Hydrophobic Coatings Market-Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Substrate Type, End-Use Industry, and, Region.

Global Hydrophobic Coatings Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 5.5% during forecast period.

The major drivers of the global hydrophobic coatings market are the increasing adoption of these coatings in various applications and superior properties of these coatings. The implementation of these coatings is increasing in the various applications including medical, automotive, aerospace, chemical processing. This is attributed to its excellent properties like chemical and corrosion resistance, heat resistance, nonstick, pliability, and others. The most typical application of these coatings includes filtration parts, condensers, food processing parts, medical devices, and others.

The global hydrophobic coatings market is the stringent regulatory policies related to these coatings. In order to maintain the sustainable environment, the regulatory authorities have laid down various regulations related to the use of these coatings. For instance, the International Maritime Organizations has many policies and regulations regarding keeping water safe from dangerous additives. While, to stay in the competition, various manufacturers are developing innovative products, however time consuming regulatory approvals and mandates could be a restraint in the global hydrophobic coatings market growth.

On the basis of the substrate type segment, the concrete substrate segment of the hydrophobic coatings market is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period because of the growth of the building & construction industry. Hydrophobic coatings are used on concrete to avoid, cracking, expansion, scaling, and crumbling. These global hydrophobic coatings market protect the concrete surface by increasing the angle of contact between the water droplet and concrete surface.

Based on the End-Use Industry segment, automotive is expected to hold the largest market share during forecast period. Increasing vehicle production is expected to drive the demand for global hydrophobic coatings market in the automotive industry.

In terms of region, APAC is estimated to hold largest market share during forecast period. Because of the increasing demand for vehicles, increasing innovations in the aerospace industry, and increasing start-ups in the medical devices manufacturing sector. Apart from the automotive industry, focus on the aerospace industry and increasing investments in the building & construction industry are also projected to drive the hydrophobic coatings market in APAC.

The report provides deep visions on demand forecasts, market trends, and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights into the factors that are driving and restraining the global hydrophobic coatings market. Furthermore, IGR-Growth matrix analysis given in the report brings insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools like Porter’s five forces analysis of global hydrophobic coatings market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global Hydrophobic Coatings market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the modest analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global Hydrophobic Coatings market.

Scope of the Global Hydrophobic Coatings Market

Global Hydrophobic Coatings Market, By Substrate Type

• Metals

• Glass

• Concrete

• Polymers

• Ceramics

• Others

Global Hydrophobic Coatings Market, By End-Use Industry

• Automotive

• Building & Construction

• Marine

• Aerospace

• Medical

• Electronics

• Textile

• Others

Global Hydrophobic Coatings Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Hydrophobic Coatings Market

• BASF SE

• Drywired

• PPG Industries

• The 3M Company

• Nippon Paint

• Neverwet

• Lotus Leaf Coatings

• Aculon

• NEI Corporation

• Cytonix

• Surfactis Technologies

• Nanogate

• Advanced Nanotech Lab

• Artekya

• Hydrobead.

