Global HVAC Systems Market – Product & Service Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems are thermal management systems used to control the temperatures inside buildings and vehicles.

Global HVAC Systems Market is segmented by Heating Equipment, Ventilation Equipment, Cooling Equipment, Implementation Type, Application, and geography. Heating Equipment segment is classified as Heat Pumps, Furnaces, Boilers, and Unitary Heaters. Ventilation Equipment segment is divided as Humidifiers, Dehumidifiers, Air Purifiers, Air Filters, Ventilation Fans, and Air Handling Units. Cooling Equipment segment is divided as Room Air Conditioners, Unitary Air Conditioners, Chillers, Coolers, Cooling Towers, VRF Systems. Implementation Type segment is classified as New Construction and Retrofit. Application segment is divided as Residential, Commercial, and Industrial. The market on the basis of geography is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

HVAC Systems market is increasing due to several major factors including increasing demand for HVAC systems for reducing energy consumption, extreme weather conditions, government tax credit and rebate programs, and growing demand for HVAC systems to upgrade old systems. APAC is going to emerge as highest growth region in Global HVAC Systems Market in forecast period followed by North America and Europe. Major APAC countries such as China, Japan, and India are the major consumers of HVAC systems. The governments of these countries have taken various measures to ensure that energy-efficient HVAC systems are being installed in new buildings.

Key Highlights:

• Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key players and analysis of their strategies to determine the competitive outlook of the market, opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges for Global HVAC Systems Market during the forecast period

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2016 to 2024 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Global HVAC Systems Market analysis and comprehensive segmentation with respect to the Heating Equipment, Ventilation Equipment, Cooling Equipment, Implementation Type, Application, and geography to assist in strategic business planning

• Global HVAC Systems Market analysis and forecast for five major geographies North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and their key regions

Research Methodology:

Research methodology used in this report contains various secondary sources including Bloomberg, Hoovers, and Factiva are some of the sites that are being referred to gain insights about Global HVAC Systems Market. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Global HVAC Systems Market globally.

Key Players in the Global HVAC Systems Market Are:

• Daikin

• United Technologies

• Johnson Controls

• Ingersoll-Rand

• LG Electronics

• Electrolux

• Emerson

• Honeywell

• Lennox

• Nortek

• Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

• Toshiba Corporation

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• Midea Group Co. Ltd.

• Gree Electric

• Panasonic Corporation

Key Target Audience:

• HVAC Systems material manufacturers

• Raw material suppliers

• HVAC Systems traders and distributors

• Research & development institutions

• Industry Associations

The scope of the Global HVAC Systems Market:

Research report categorizes the Global HVAC Systems Market based on Heating Equipment, Ventilation Equipment, Cooling Equipment, Implementation Type, Application and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Global HVAC Systems Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Global HVAC Systems Market, By Heating Equipment

• Heat Pumps

• Furnaces

• Boilers

• Unitary Heaters

Global HVAC Systems Market, By Ventilation Equipment

• Humidifiers

• Dehumidifiers

• Air Purifiers

• Air Filters

• Ventilation Fans

• Air Handling Units

Global HVAC Systems Market, By Cooling Equipment

• Room Air Conditioners

• Unitary Air Conditioners

• Chillers

• Coolers

• Cooling Towers

• VRF Systems

Global HVAC Systems Market, By Implementation Type:

• New Construction

• Retrofit

Global HVAC Systems Market, By Application:

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial

Global HVAC Systems Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: HVAC Systems Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global HVAC Systems Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global HVAC Systems Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America HVAC Systems Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe HVAC Systems Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific HVAC Systems Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America HVAC Systems Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue HVAC Systems by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global HVAC Systems Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global HVAC Systems Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global HVAC Systems Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

