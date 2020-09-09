Global Human Identification Market : Industry Analysis and forecast (2019 – 2027) – By Technology, Product & Service, Application, and Region.

Global Human Identification Market size was valued US$ XX Mn. in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 12.2 % from 2019 to 2027, reaching nearly US$ XX Mn.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Definition:

The human identification process is based on the identifying of ridges present on the fingers of the suspect. Every human being has single formations and sequences of ridges on their figures. This philosophy is used in forensics along with the analysis of DNA, skin, blood, hair, and semen.

Market Dynamics:

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of the global and regional markets for human identification with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions. The market is expected to grow in the forecast, because of the factors like growing government initiatives for the forensic programs, growing focus of the market players on expansions and acquisitions, technological advancements, and developments, and developing markets. However, the lack of skilled professionals is expected to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Emerging markets like India, China, Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, and Mexico are expected to provide significant growth opportunities for market companies in the coming years. Governments of various Asian economies have also extended support for the growth of human identification products and forensic research.

Market Segmentation:

The report will provide an accurate prediction of the contribution of the various segments to the growth of the human identification market size. Based on the application, the forensic applications segment is expected to grow at the highest XX.32% CAGR during the forecast period. The growing crime rate across the world is one of the major factors driving the growth of the application. Human identification is extensively used in paternity testing, forensics, disaster victim identification, and anthropology with DNA profiling/ analysis being a key tool in this segment.

Region-wise Analysis:

The report offers a brief analysis of the major regions in the human identification market, namely, APAC, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the MEA. North America’s human identification market was valued at US$ XX Mn. in 2019 and is expected to reach a value of US$ XX Mn. by 2027, with a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period. This is because of the financial support that is given by the government for forensic science. The United States is the major market for the human identification and the expanded DNA database of the US is another factor that boosts the market growth, which is followed by Canada. Economies, which hold the largest market share for human identification market, comprise the UK, Germany, France, and Europe. The APAC will show high market growth in the future thanks to the growing awareness in this region about forensic technologies. Many economies are making huge investments in the human identification market. The rise in the criminal activities in countries like China, Japan, and India has made the government take initiatives to develop their technologies and thus, in turn, is contributing to the market growth.

Recent Development:

The reports cover recent developments in the human identification market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Such as, in 2018, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. announced that they had acquired IntegenX Company with the company focused on providing a rapid DNA platform for utilization in the forensic applications. The products available in the IntegenX Company products portfolio offer an enhanced level of product offerings.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Human Identification Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language.

The report also helps in understanding Global Human Identification Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Human Identification Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Human Identification Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Human Identification Market

Global Human Identification Market, By Technology

• Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

• Next Generation Sequencing (NGS)

• Nucleic Acid Purification and Extraction

• Capillary Electrophoresis

• Rapid DNA Analysis

• Others

Global Human Identification Market, By Product & Service

• Instruments

• Assay Kits and Reagents

• Software and Services

Global Human Identification Market, By Application

• Forensic Applications

• Paternity Testing

• Other Applications

Global Human Identification Market, By Region

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Key players operating in the Global Human Identification Market

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Qiagen N.V.

• Promega Corporation

• Agilent Technologies, Inc.

• General Electric Company (Ge Healthcare)

• Illumina Inc.

• LGC Limited

• NMS Labs Inc.

• Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

• Eurofins Scientific

• Hamilton Company

• Integenx Inc.

