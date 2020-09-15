Global Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Product, Material, End-user, Service Provider, and Region.

Global Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period.



Hospital linen supply and management services are some of the dynamic elements for hospitals that provided high-quality medical care to the patients. Hospital linen supplies contain scrub wear, patient gowns, thermal blankets, hospital sheets, pediatric gowns, surgical linen, and many other hospital supplies.

Growing demand for hygienic and sophisticated healthcare facilities are expected to be the key growth drivers for the in the forecast period. Moreover, the increase in the outsourcing of hospital linen supplies is expected to support the growth of the hospital linen supply and management services market considerably in the future. The increasing addition of value-added services to the portfolio of prominent players is also expected to boost the global hospital linen supply and management services market significantly over the estimated year.

According to the material, woven material held the largest market share in the global hospital linen supply and management services market. Nevertheless, non-woven material is expected to witness the highest growth because of increasing technologies for manufacturing good quality linen materials.

Also, non-woven material is made from long fiber & staple fiber, which is bonded by heat, solvent, chemical, or mechanical treatment. In the healthcare division, this method is used to manufacture isolation gowns, surgical gowns, surgical drapes & covers, surgical masks, caps, gloves, shoe covers, bath wipes, etc.

Region-wise, North America region held the largest market share of the and expected to hold continuous growth during the forecast period. Due to world-class healthcare infrastructure with best practices and severe regulations in the region are the factors which support the growth of the regional market. Moreover, Asia Pacific is expected to have the fastest growth, on account of a hastily emerging medical infrastructure, increasing spending on healthcare and rising medical tourism in emerging nations for example China and India in Asia Pacific region.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services Market make the report investor’s guide.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Scope of Global Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services Market

By Product

• Bed Sheets/Pillowcases

• Blankets

• Patient Repositioner

• Bed Pads/Under Pads

• Bathing /Cleansing Accessories

• Others

By Material

• Woven

• Non-Woven

By End-user

• Hospital

• Clinic

• Other Healthcare Institutes

By Service Provider

• In-house

• Contractual

By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services Market

• Unitex Textile Rental Services, Inc.

• Emes Textiles Pvt. Ltd.

• Angelica Corporation

• E-town Laundry Company

• ImageFIRST Healthcare Laundry Specialists, Inc.

• Tetsudo Linen Service

• Celtic Linen

• Swisslog Holding AG

• AmeriPride Services Inc.

• Synergy Health Plc.

• Healthcare Services Group, Inc.

• Sobel Westex Inc.

