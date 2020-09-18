Global High Performance Computing as a Service Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Component, Deployment Type, Industry Vertical and Region.

Global High Performance Computing as a Service Market size was US$ XX Bn. in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn. by 2027, at a CAGR of 13.2% during forecast period.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

High-performance computing (HPC) is mainly related to supercomputers that can perform quadrillions of calculations per second. The computation of complex solutions includes the completion of more than one task, which needs thousands of computing nodes to work in parallel.

The global high-performance computing as a service market dynamics is thoroughly studied and explained in the report, which helps the reader to understand emerging market trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges at the global and regional level for the high performance computing as a service market. High performance computing as a service is poised to become much more commonly available, partially because of new on-demand supercomputer service offerings, and in part as a result of developing AI-based tools for engineers. So, up to 45.00% of revenue will be directly attributable to the cloud-based business model through HPCaaS, which makes high-performance computing solutions available to a much extensive range of industry verticals and companies, thereby if computational services to solve a much broader array of problems.

The development of technologies, like 3D imaging, AI, IoT, and the volume of data organizations analyzed boosts the HPCaaS market growth. Also, the adoption of high-performance computing as a service is on an increase owing to its capability to process data in real-time to analyze stock trends, and stream lives sports events. The high proliferation of cloud in emerging economies is also anticipated to be major high-performance computing as a service market opportunity. However, the increasing concerns related to the safety and legitimate use of this data is a major challenge for the growth of the global market.

Also, the report will provide an accurate prediction of the contribution of the various segments to the growth of the high performance computing as a service market size. Public cloud segment of HPC as a service market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of XX.12% and anticipated to hold the highest market share of XX% over the forecast period. For users, these types of clouds will offer the best economies of scale, are inexpensive to set-up as the provider covers hardware, application and bandwidth costs. It’s a pay-per-usage model and the only prices incurred are based on the capacity that is used.

The report offers a brief analysis of the major regions in the high performance computing as a service market, namely, Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and the MEA. North America region holds the largest XX.15% share of the market across the world followed by APAC. North America happens to be the major market for technology-based solutions. Also, it is anticipated to be a strong player in the worldwide economy, especially, in the implementation and development of new technologies. While the need to process large volumes of raw data is emergent, having robust security measures in place is also fast importance.

The U.S. is the superpower among the countries and even the department of defense is looking to refresh its high-performance computing abilities in a new US$ 240 MN contract, in July 2018. Therefore, growing defense expenditure will enable the adoption of cloud HPC technologies.

The Government of UAE has launched digital transformation projects, like Smart Abu Dhabi and Smart Dubai. Such projects would boost adoption of cloud computing and trigger the demand for HPC systems.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global High Performance Computing as a Service Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global High Performance Computing as a Service Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global High Performance Computing as a Service Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global High Performance Computing as a Service Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global High Performance Computing as a Service Market

Global High Performance Computing as a Service Market, By Component

• Solutions

• Services

Global High Performance Computing as a Service Market, By Deployment Type

• Private Cloud

• Public Cloud

• Hybrid Cloud

Global High Performance Computing as a Service Market, By Industry Vertical

• Manufacturing

• BFSI

• Healthcare

• Government

• Media & Entertainment

• Others

Global High Performance Computing as a Service Market, By Region

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Key players operating in Global High Performance Computing as a Service Market

• IBM

• AWS

• Microsoft

• Penguin Computing

• Sabalcore Computing

• Adaptive Computing

• Nimbix

• Google

• Advanced Micro Devices Inc

• Ubercloud

• HPE

• Dell

• Cray Inc

• Cisco Systems Inc

• Hitachi Ltd

