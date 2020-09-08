Global High Density Interconnect Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – By Product, Application, End-Users and Region.

Global High Density Interconnect Market size was valued at US$ 9.3 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 24.23 Bn by 2026 to exhibit a CAGR of 12.72 % during the forecast period.



The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global high density interconnect market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by technology, price, financial position, technology portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global high density interconnect market.

HDI printed circuit board is one of the fastest developing technologies in PCBs. High density interconnects boards comprise blind and buried via and often contain micro-vias. The growth of high-density PCB offers greater design freedom and flexibility and faster signal transmission beside with improved signal quality. Designers using high density interconnect systems can place more components on both sides of the raw PCB if desired.

Growing adoption of advanced electronics and safety measures in the automotive vertical and growing demand for smart consumer electronics and wearable devices, rising trend toward sophisticated safety systems, autonomous driving, and reduction of electronic devices in the automobile sector, an upsurge in utilization of high density interconnect technology in healthcare are the major factors behind the growth of the market.

The factors which hamper the growth of the market are a complex manufacturing process, On the contrary, high construction cost. The key challenges to the growth of the high density interconnect markets are rapid changes in technology and increasing functionality of electronic devices.

Increasing demand for connected devices and development of 5g technology are generating many opportunities in the global high density interconnect market.

The HDI market for 10+ Layers HDI is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to 10+ Layers HDIs being used in a wide range of devices, like high-reliability automotive products, high-density mobile devices, and IoT units. 10+ layers HDI provide benefits like the small size, lightweight construction, and improved flexibility.

The HDI market for wearable devices is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period owing to HDI PCBs technical characteristics of extremely high-density routing interconnections and create the high density of components possible. These attributes contribute to the high performance and lightweight of HDI boards that mark them perfect for powering wearable devices. Also, the medical end-user segment is expected to grow at high speed in the upcoming years.

The rising sales of consumer electronics and a substantial increase in the demand for HDI PCBs in these applications are driving the progress of the global HDI PCB market. So, the consumer electronics industry is becoming one of the key end-user markets for high-density technology. Now, the application of these boards in consumer electronic devices like smartphones, smart wearables, gaming consoles, tablets, and others are important. Thus with growing demand and production of these devices, the global HDI PCB market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period.

Global High Density Interconnect Market Request For View Sample Report Page :@https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/26294

APAC is expected to hold the main share of the global high density interconnects market during the forecast period Owing to the increasing application of HDI in consumer electronics, automotive, and healthcare verticals in countries such as China, India, and South Korea. It is also due to the delay of telecommunications networks in China, Thailand, Malaysia, South Korea, India, and other emerging countries in APAC.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Scope of the Global High Density Interconnect Market

Global High Density Interconnect Market, by Product

• 4–6 Layers HDI

• 8–10 Layers HDI

• 10+ Layers HDI

Global High Density Interconnect Market, by Application

• Automotive Electronics

• Computer and Display

• Communication Devices and Equipment

• Audio/Audiovisual Devices

• Connected Devices

• Wearable Devices

• Others

Global High Density Interconnect Market, by End-Users

• Automotive

• Consumer Electronics

• Telecommunications

• Medical

• Others

Global High Density Interconnect Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players operating in the Global High Density Interconnect Market

• Compeq Co.

• TTM Technologies

• Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik

• Unimicron

• Zhen Ding Tech.

• Ncab Group

• Fujitsu Interconnect Technologies

• CMK

• Sierra Circuits

• EPEC Sano Corporation

• Meiko Electronics Co.

• Kingboard Holdings

• Daeduck GDS Co.

• Shenzhen Kinwong Electronic Co.

• Multek

• Rush Pcb

• Bittele Electronics

Global High Density Interconnect Market Do Inquiry Before Purchasing Report Here @ :https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/26294

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: sales@maximizemarketresearch.com

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com