Global Herbicides Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) by Product, Crop and Region.

Global Herbicides Market was valued US$ 19.56 Bn in 2017 and is forecasted to reach US$ 32.45 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 6.53 %.

Herbicides finds its potential applications for controlling or destroying a wide range of weeds and boost active growth of the desired plants. Herbicides plays a vital role in improving the nutrition of plants and controlling soil erosion hence boosting their demand. Decrease of manual and mechanical weeding in developing economies is has resulted into the uptake of herbicides among farmers. However, adverse impact of some herbicides on the aquatic life and their excessive exposure to workers may cause health problems. This has directed to numerous regional regulations restriction on the use of certain herbicides. But, the advent of bio-based products has unlocked substantial lucrative opportunities in the market. Furthermore, research on understanding the biochemical action of herbicides on plants has led to chemicals with better toxicity profile.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Glyphosate-based products are widely adopted in various forms such as gels and powders, which are more convenient to use. Decline in arable land and increasing population is increasingly intensifying the demand for effective weed-control phytotoxic chemicals. But, ban of glyphosate in parts of Europe is hampering the market growth.

Selectivity is based on differential absorption, translocation, morphological or physiological differences between classes of plant. Non-selective held largest market share in herbicides market. Since non-selective herbicides are formulated for both broadleaf and grass weeds, they find wider application on almost all vegetation types and are preferred more than selective herbicides. Selective types are manufactured for controlling only certain plants without destroying the other species.

Herbicides are applied most to cereal crops to control weeds. Cereals are grown broadly across the world, but growth is projected to be higher in the Asia-Pacific region due to increased consumption of rice in the daily diets. The market is attributed to grow further due to producers focus on increasing the per unit yield. Oilseed & pulses segment is the second largest followed by Fruits & vegetable and cotton.

Asia Pacific has major market share in herbicides market owing to higher production and intake, growing population and disposable income. Latin America led by Brazil and Argentina has considerable share with expansion in farmlands and awareness among farm cultivators about its benefits. Stringent government regulation in Europe and the U.S are anticipated to restraint market growth in these regions.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding herbicides market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the market size. Further, the report also focuses on a competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in herbicides market.

Scope of the Global Herbicides Market

Global Herbicides Market, By Product:

• Glyphosate

• Atrazine

• Acetochlor

• 2,4-D

• Paraquat

• Bio-herbicide

• Others

Global Herbicides Market, by Mode of Action:

• Selective

• Non-selective

Global Herbicides Market, By Crop Type:

• Cereals and Grains

• Oilseeds & Pulses

• Fruits & Vegetables

• Cotton

Global Herbicides Market, By Region:

• North America

• South America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

Key Player analyzed in the Report:

• BASF

• Bayer AG

• DOW Agriscience

• Syngenta AG

• Cheminova A/S

• FMC Corporation

• Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd

• Nufarm

• E.I Du Pont de Numerous

• Company and Monsanto Company

• Monsanto Company

• Drexel Chemical Company

• Arysta LifeScience Corporation

• ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd

• Sumitomo Chemical

• UPL Limited

• Heranba Industries Ltd.

