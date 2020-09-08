Global Healthcare Games and Simulation Market : Industry Analysis and forecast (2019 –2027) -By Type, Software, End User, and Region.

Global Healthcare Games and Simulation Market size was valued US$ XX Bn. in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at XX% from2019 to 2027, reaching nearly US$ 3.28 Bn.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Healthcare games and simulation has found uses in any possible cases which a hospital can face. It gives an outline of the actual situation and gives sufficient time to the medical team to understand and analyze the situation and take the needed steps.

Market Dynamics:

The report covers all the trends playing a major role in the growth of the healthcare games and simulation market over the forecast period. The global healthcare games and simulation market trend is the usage of those solutions that reduce errors throughout procedures. According to the study of Johns Hopkins University, medical errors lead to 250,000 deaths in the US, yearly. This has led to a strict regulatory framework in other economies that seeks to improve patient care and limit the number of deaths because of procedural errors. The medical simulation gives realistic scenarios for practitioners to improvise and sharpen their skills to become efficient in real instances.

The major growth of the healthcare games and simulation market is being driven by the growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries. However, the high cost of healthcare simulators coupled with limited allocation of fund resources is considered to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

By end-user, the hospitals’ segment is expected to grow at the highest XX.72% CAGR during the forecast period because of the wide adoption of such resolutions at large scale hospitals, which have a higher budget for their procurement. Also, the necessity to reduce medical errors and offer doctors with cost-effective training in the long term will further fuel the use of such solutions in hospitals, in the upcoming years. Likewise, the MMR report will provide an accurate prediction of the contribution of the various product segments to the growth of the healthcare games and simulation market size.

Region-wise Analysis:

The report offers a brief analysis of the major regions in the healthcare games and simulation market, namely, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America’s healthcare games and simulation market was valued US$ XX.83 Mn. in 2019 and is expected to reach a value of US$ XX.11 Mn. by 2027, with a CAGR of XX.21% during the forecast period. This is because of the concentration of major companies and their continuous efforts in developing games for patients & kids, and a rising number of patients using healthcare gaming services. Also, rapid growth in bioengineering & design, advanced computer science, and shift from curative to preventive care fuel the growth of healthcare games and simulation market in the USA.

Europe holds the second-largest share in the healthcare games and simulation market and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX.23% during the forecast owing to the growing demand for games and simulation in the healthcare industry.

Industry Updates:

In recent years, major players in the healthcare games and simulation market have taken several strategic measures, like facility expansions and partnerships. Such as, In April 2020, 3D Systems Company launched Lung Ultrasound Training services to combat the recent COVID-19 pandemic.

In April 2020, CAE, Inc. collaborated with Area9 Lyceum (US, North America) to offer an online Ventilator Reskilling Course to the cliniciansin the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Healthcare Games and Simulation Marketincluding all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market has been presented in the report.

External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Healthcare Games and Simulation Marketdynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Healthcare Games and Simulation Marketsize. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Healthcare Games and Simulation Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Healthcare Games and Simulation Market

Global Healthcare Games and Simulation Market, By Types

• Endovascular Simulators

• Eye Simulators

• Dental Simulators

• Task Trainers

• Ultrasound Simulator

• Patient Simulators

• Surgical Simulators (Cardiovascular, Arthroscopic, Gynecology, Laparoscopic, others)

Global Healthcare Games and Simulation Market, By Software

• Virtual Tutors

• Performance recording software

• Preoperative Planning Software

Global Healthcare Games and Simulation Market, By End User

• Academic Institutes

• Hospitals

• Others

Global Healthcare Games and Simulation Market, By Region

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Players operating in the Global Healthcare Games and Simulation Market

• Laerdal Medical AS

• Gaumard Scientific Company

• CAE, Inc.

• 3D Systems Inc.

• Surgical Science Sweden AB

• Simulab Corporation

• Limbs & Things, Ltd.

• Simulaids, Inc.

• Mentice AB

• Kyoto Kagaku Co., Ltd.

• MedaPhor Ltd.

