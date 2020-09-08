Global Healthcare Cyber Security Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _by Type (Solution and Service), by Security(Content Security, Application Security, Cloud Security, Network Security, Wireless Security, Endpoint Security) and by Geography

Global Healthcare Cyber Security Market is expected to reach xxx Billion by 2026 from xxx Billion in 2018 at CAGR of 13.4% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

Global Healthcare Cyber Security Market is segmented by type, security type, and geography. A growing concern faced by the healthcare sector is the rise in a number of cyber attacks due to lack of security measures.

Increasing incidences of cyber-attacks for misuse of electronic patient health records (E-PHR), loss of patient health records, and rising demand for cloud services are the major driving factors for the growth of healthcare cyber security market. However, the dearth of trained professionals and lack of awareness about cybersecurity related to the healthcare industry are the key restraining factors for the Market growth.

Global Healthcare Cyber Security Market cybersecurity for network security segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2016. This is attributed to growing awareness and end-user spending on advanced network solutions such as access control solution and DDoS mitigation solution. In recent years cyber-attacks on medical device companies and insurance companies is on rising, further propelling the growth of Global Healthcare Cyber Security Market.

Key Highlights:

• Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key players and analysis of their strategies to determine the competitive outlook of the market, opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges for Global Healthcare Cyber Security Market during the forecast period

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2019 to 2026 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

Global Healthcare Cyber Security Market analysis and comprehensive segmentation with respect to the type, security type, and geography to assist in strategic business planning.

• Global Healthcare Cyber Security Market analysis and forecast for five major geographies North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, and their key Geographies

Years that have been considered for the study are as follows:

• Base Year – 2016

• Estimated Year – 2017

• Forecast Period – 2017 to 2024

For company profiles, 2016 has been considered as the base year. In cases, wherein information was unavailable for the base year, the years prior to it have been considered

Research Methodology:

The research methodology used in this report contains various secondary sources including directories such as annual reports, company websites, company sec filings, broker and financial report and investor presentation. Bloomberg, Hoovers, and Factiva are some of the sites that are being referred to gain insights about Global Healthcare Cyber Security Market. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and Geographical size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Global Healthcare Cyber Security Market globally.

Key Players in the Global Healthcare Cyber Security Market Are:

• Kaspersky Lab

• Cisco Systems, Inc.

• IBM Corporation

• MacAfee, Inc.

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

• FireEye, Inc.

• Sensato

• Symantec Corporation

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

Key Target Audience:

• Hospitals & Clinics

• Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare Insurance Companies

• Cyber Security Solution Providers

• Cyber Security Service Providers

• Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals Companies

• Analysts and strategic business planners

• End-users/enterprise-users

• Research institutes and organizations

• Government bodies, venture capitalists, and private equity firms

• Market research and consulting firms

• Research and Consulting Firms as well as Venture capitalists, private equity firms, and startup companies

The scope of the Report:

Research report categorizes the Global Healthcare Cyber Security Market based on type, security and geography (Geography wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Global Healthcare Cyber Security Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Global Healthcare Cyber Security Market, By Type:

• Solution

• Service

Global Healthcare Cyber Security Market, By Security:

• Content Security

• Application Security

• Cloud Security

• Network Security

• Wireless Security

• Endpoint Security

Global Healthcare Cyber Security Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

