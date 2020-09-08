Global Head Mounted Display (HMD) Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – By Types of Head-Mounted Displays, Technology, Application, Product Type, Connectivity, Component and Geography.

Global Head Mounted Display (HMD) Market was valued US$ 4.50 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach 40.80 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 31.73 % during a forecast period.

A head-mounted display (HMD) is a form of computer display device or monitor. As per the name implies it is worn on the head or is made in as part of a helmet.

Improvement of innovative technologies along with raising awareness regarding diverse applications has directed to the development of inter-pupillary distance for stereoscopic imaging, which services HMD for functionality. This trend is projected to continue over the forecast period, which is driving the global head mounted display market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Minimalized micro display costing united with heavy demand for helmet improved displays around the areas of applications is projected to stimulate the growth and development of global head mounted display market during the forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments by material, type, end-user and region and, project the global head mounted display (HMD) market. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global head mounted display (HMD) market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

Wireless head-mounted display (HMD) is expected to grow at a high rate of CAGR in the global head mounted display (HMD) market during the forecast period. Additionally, it does not require connectivity with the PC. Consumers have the freedom to travel as they can autonomously move to experience the real and virtual world. The key players are increasing majorly in wireless connectivity products like Microsoft HoloLens, ODG Smart Glasses, and Google Daydream View.

Eyewear is expected to share a significant share in the global head mounted display (HMD) market during the forecast period. This growth in the market is attributed to the Growing use of eyewear in numerous applications like industry and enterprise, medical, and research and design, which is expected to surge the market for eyewear HMDs. Eyewear will also be preferred in the consumer application with growing adoption.

The global head mounted display (HMD) market industry has experienced extraordinary growth from the mergers and acquisitions. Consolidation has touched every sizeable domestic industry and helps in large part by strategic acquirers’ healthy balance sheets and private equity and evade funds that have been able to tap progressively large pools of institutional capital. In 2017, Samsung cooperated with Star VR Corporation (China) and Chris O’Brien Lifehouse (Australia) to harvest virtual reality platform, which can be applied to healthcare applications.

Geographically, Asia Pacific region is projected to hold the significant market share in the global head mounted display (HMD) market. The growth in the market is attributed to the increasing adoption of AR and VR technologies in developing countries like China, Japan, Australia, and India. The government support to capitalise on emerging technologies like virtual reality, increasing the potential for education segment to adopt head mounted display in China and widespread acceptance of Sony PlayStation VR in Japan are openings for this market in this region.

Scope of the Report for Global Head Mounted Display (HMD) Market

Global Head Mounted Display (HMD) Market, By Types of Head-Mounted Displays

• Slide-On Hmds

• Discrete Hmds

• Integrated Hmds

Global Head Mounted Display (HMD) Market, By Technology

• Augmented Reality

• Virtual Reality

Global Head Mounted Display (HMD) Market, By Application

• Consumer

• Commercial

• Enterprise and Industry

• Engineering & Design

• Military, Defense, and Aerospace

• Medical

• Education

• Others

Global Head Mounted Display (HMD) Market, By Product Type

• Head Mounted

• Eyewear

Global Head Mounted Display (HMD) Market, By Connectivity

• Wired

• Wireless

Global Head Mounted Display (HMD) Market, By Component

• Processor and Memory

• Controller

• Sensor

• Camera

• Display

• Lens

• Case and Connector

• Others

Global Head Mounted Display (HMD) Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players

• Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

• Sony Corporation

• HTC Corporation

• Oculus VR, LLC

• Microsoft Corporation

• Osterhout Design Group

• Recon Instruments, Inc.

• Rockwell Collins, Inc.

• Seiko Epson Corporation

• Sensics, Inc.

• Thales Visionix, Inc.

• Bae Systems, Inc.

• Google Inc.

• Kopin Corporation, Inc.

• Vuzix Corporation

• Start-Up Ecosystem

• Avegant Corporation

• Beijing Antvr Technology Co., Ltd.

• Fove Inc.

• Magic Leap, Inc.

• Shoogee GmbH & Co. Kg

