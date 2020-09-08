Global Hardware Acceleration Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Type, Application, End User and Region.

Global hardware acceleration market size was US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during forecast period.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Definition

Hardware acceleration is a process in which a computer’s hardware is used to perform some functions on a standard central processing unit (CPU). It is used with important computing operations and tasks, like video or graphics processing.

Market Dynamics

Surge in the demand of hardware acceleration tool or technique in computer systems from high performing PCs to low power Smartphone’s is major driving factor behind the growth of market. Growing production and adoption of PCs and Smartphone’s, growing demand of graphics processing units by various industries to perform tasks more efficiently, rising need of hardware acceleration for video encoding and decoding and increasing adoption of hardware acceleration tool in deep learning, machine learning applications are expected to improve the growth of market during forecast period. Hardware acceleration provides some benefits such as high performance, reduced power consumption, increased parallelism and bandwidth and improved deployment of area and functional components available on an integrated circuit, which are ultimately propelling the growth of market.

However, high cost is major restraining factor that could hamper the growth of market. Hardware acceleration is unable to support all of the 2D drawing operations, which could hinder the growth of market.

Global Hardware Acceleration Market: Segmentation Analysis

By type, graphics processing unit (GPU) segment dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. The growth is attributed to the wide scale adoption of GPU in various industries. GPU enabled hardware acceleration helps user in all supported applications such as playing videos, games or anything which requires faster mathematical calculations and in Chrome it allows much smoother browsing and media consumption, which ultimately propelling the growth of market. As of 2016, GPU hardware acceleration became popular for AI work and is continuously evolving in applications like deep learning for both inference and training in devices such as autonomous cars, military robots, agricultural robots and more.

AI accelerator is projected to be the fastest growing segment at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. It is a hardware acceleration tool which is used to accelerate artificial intelligence applications such as machine learning, machine vision and artificial neural networks. Increasing demand of AI accelerator in applications like robotics algorithms, internet of things and in other data-intensive or sensor-driven tasks is expected to improve the growth of market during forecast period. In 2015, Intel acquired Altera with the aim of integrating FPGAs in server CPUs, which would be capable of accelerating AI as well as general purpose tasks.

Global Hardware Acceleration Market: Regional Analysis

Region wise, North America held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected maintain its dominance at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. The US and Canada are major key contributors behind the growth of market. The growth is attributed to the increasing adoption of cloud computing technologies by various industries across the region. Also rising adoption of hardware acceleration in several data centres is driving the growth of this market in the region.

Growing demand for artificial intelligence in high performance computing data centres, increasing awareness toward equivalent computing in AI data centres is expanding the market for FPGA-Based accelerators, which further propelling the growth of market in the region.

Global Hardware Acceleration Market: Key Development

In May 2020, NVIDIA announced that company is collaborating with the open-source community to bring end-to-end GPU acceleration to Apache Spark 3.0, an analytics engine for big data processing used by more than 500,000 data scientists worldwide.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Hardware Acceleration Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Hardware Acceleration Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Hardware Acceleration Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Hardware Acceleration Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global Hardware Acceleration Market

Global Hardware Acceleration Market, By Type

• Video processing unit

• Graphics processing unit

• AI accelerator

• Regular expression accelerator

• Cryptographic accelerator

• Others

Global Hardware Acceleration Market, By Application

• Deep learning training

• Public cloud inference

• Enterprise inference

• Others

Global Hardware Acceleration Market, By End User

• IT and Telecom

• BFSI

• Retail

• Hospitality

• Logistics

• Automotive

• Healthcare

• Energy

• Others

Global Hardware Acceleration Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Global Hardware Acceleration Market, Key Players

• NVIDIA Corporation

• Intel Corporation

• Advanced Micro Devices, Inc

• Achronix Semiconductor

• Oracle Corporation

• Xilinx, Inc

• IBM Corporation

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

• Dell

• Lenovo Group Limited

