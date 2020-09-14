Global Hairbrush Market-Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Type, Application, End-user, Distribution channel, and Region.

Global Hairbrush Market was valued at US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Hairbrush Market Drivers & Restraints:

Hairbrushes are one of the main things which everyone uses for daily hair care. Different types of hairbrushes are available in the market. Hairbrushes are with rigid or soft bristles. Usually, hairbrushes are used for styling, grooming, smoothing hair. Round, wet, and vented, paddle, and cushion are different types of brushes. The bristles of hairbrush are natural, synthetic, or hybrid. Ceramic material like plastic, porcelain, and tourmaline is used in making of the body of a hairbrush. People use personal hairbrushes for daily use and in hair salons, professional hairbrushes are used by a hairdresser. Due to the usage of a good quality hairbrush daily, many scalp or hair related problems like hair loss and dandruff, etc. can be avoided. Also, it is helpful to activate the blood Circulation and the oil glands in the scalp.

Worldwide people concern towards hair care regime is expected to boost demand for hairbrushes. The rising number of hair salons has also boosted the global hairbrushes market growth. Furthermore, changing lifestyles and a good income of people also raise the demand for hairbrushes. Also, decreasing prices of synthetic products is anticipated to rise in demand for hairbrushes in the future. Additionally, the rise in the new business of hairdressing practices such as chair renting and mobile dressing has driven the market. Again, rise in the female employment with good income give a remarkable demand for grooming products and this also drives the demand for hairbrushes in the coming years.

On the other hand, the lack of innovation and technology in the production of the product may hamper the growth of the global hairbrush market. Manufacturers in that field are trying to develop new technics for products. But hairbrushes made by plastic are light weighted and low prices attract consumers which also lead to the growth of the global hairbrush market.

The infrared hairbrushes are more popular now-a-days and is expected to revolutionize the global hairbrush market. Infrared hairbrushes are beneficial for the complete massage of the scalp. These brushes are mainly designed to increase the blood circulation of the scalp.

Market Segmentation:

According to the Distribution channel, the Global Hairbrush Market is classified into online and offline. The online distribution channel shows good growth in the market. Distribution of product is one of the big challenges for market players. Due to retail stores and e-commerce platforms, it is easy to reach the consumers and so companies are focusing more on the online platform. Also, people are ready to purchase online using various facilities available for online shopping.

Regional analysis:

Region-wise, the Global Hairbrush Market is divided into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Among these, North America and Europe are the leading regions in this market. Due to modern lifestyle of people, they are ready to purchase new grooming product. In the Asia Pacific, countries like India, China, offers major growth in the market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Hairbrush Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Hairbrush Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Hairbrush Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Hairbrush Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Hairbrush Market

Global Hairbrush Market, By Type

• Round Brush

• Vent Brush

• Cushion Brush

• Paddle Brush

• Detangling Brush

• Boar bristle Brush

Global Hairbrush Market, By Application

• Personal

• Professional

Global Hairbrush Market, By End-user

• Adults (Men and Women)

• Children

Global Hairbrush Market, By Distribution channel

• Online

• Offline

Global Hairbrush Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Hairbrush Market

• Tangle Teezer

• G.B. Kent & Sons plc

• Goody Products, Inc.

• Ibiza Hair

• Good Hair Day

• Denman International Ltd.

• Mason Pearson Bros Ltd.

• Braun

• AirMotion Pro

• Babyliss

• Revlon

• L’Oreal

• Vega

• Wet Brush

• Scalpmaster

• Crave Naturals

• Kent

• Conair

• Spornette

• Trevor Sorbie

