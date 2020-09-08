Global Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Component (Solution and Service), by Application, by Vertical and by Geography

Global Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market is expected to reach USD 79.19 Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX % (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

Global Hadoop Big Data Analytics MarketThe report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The Global Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market based on component is segmented into solution and service. The solution segment is expected to be major contributor for the market during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing demand for handing huge data sets on distributed computing environments with the help of extremely scalable and cost-effective solutions provided by Hadoop. The market based on application, the risk & fraud analytics segment is expected to hold largest shares of the market during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to the large adoption of Hadoop big data analytics across various industry verticals for preventing any probable security attacks and frauds.

Geographically, the Hadoop Big Data Analytics market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Asia Pacific is expected to be hold largest shares of the market during the forecast period. The growth of this region is attributed to the rising deployment of Hadoop big data solutions by enterprises to improve efficiency and update their business operations.

The years that have been considered for the study are:

• Base year – 2018

• Estimated year – 2019

• Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Key Highlights:

• Global Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market analysis and forecast, in terms of volume and value.

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints and opportunities influencing the growth of the Global Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market.

• Global Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market segmentation on the basis of component, application, vertical and geography (country-wise) has been provided.

• Global Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of study.

• Global Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market analysis and forecast for five major regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Latin America along with country-wise segmentation.

• Profiles of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies are further profiled.

• Competitive developments, investments, strategic expansion and competitive landscape of the key players operating in the Global Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market are also profiled.

Research Methodology:

The Global Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at country level to get fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at global market value for Global Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market

Global Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market place is growing with the presence of major companies holding a large market share.

Some of them operating in the Global Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market are given underneath:

• Microsoft Corporation

• IBM Corporation

• Amazon Web Services (AWS)

• Teradata Corporation

• Cloudera, Inc.

• Tableau Software, Inc.

• Pentaho Corporation

• SAP SE

• Marklogic Corporation

• Pivotal Software, Inc.

• Datameer, Inc.

• Mapr Technologies, Inc.

• Mongodb

• Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (HPE)

• Memsql Inc.

Key Target Audience:

• Technology Service Providers

• Value-added Resellers

• Cloud Service Providers

• Satellite Service Providers

• Government Bodies & Research Organizations

The Scope of the Report:

The research report segments the global hadoop big data analytics market based on component, application, vertical, and geography

Global Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market, By Component:

• Solution

• Service

Global Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market, By Application:

• Risk & Fraud Analytics

• Internet of Things (IoT)

• Merchandizing & Supply Chain Analytics

• Customer Analytics

• Offloading Mainframe Application

• Security Intelligence

• Operational Intelligence

• Linguistic Analytics

• Distributed Coordination Service

Global Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market, By Vertical:

• BFSI

• Government & Defense

• Healthcare & Life Sciences

• Manufacturing

• Retail & Consumer Goods

• Media & Entertainment

• Energy & Utility

• Transportation & SCM

• IT & Telecommunication

• Academia & Research

• Others

Global Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

