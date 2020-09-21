Global Green Laser Diode Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – By Application Type and Region.

Global green laser diode market size was US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of ~12% during the forecast period.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Definition

A green laser diode is a semiconductor device which is basically used to covert electric energy into green light. The common wavelength of the green laser diode is ranging from 510 nm to 530 nm and is primarily developed to use in laser projectors. It is also known as green injection laser diode and green diode laser.

Market Dynamics

Growing applications of green laser diodes in sensor technology, measurement technology, military applications and medical technology applications is the major driving factor behind the growth of the market. Rising demand for green laser diode in rear and front projection laser display applications, increasing adoption of green laser diode modules in imaging and bio analytical & measurement applications and growing projection applications of green laser diodes are expected to expand growth of the market during the forecast period. Green laser diode provides some major benefits such as high brightness, high system efficiency, passively cooled operation, easy system integration and low cost, which are ultimately impelling the growth of the market.

However, risks of potential hazards by green laser diodes to human eye and rising demand for large wavelength-based laser diodes are the major restraining factors that could hinder the growth of the market.

Global Green Laser Diode Market: Segmentation Analysis

A growing adoption of green laser diodes in applications such as head mounted displays, head up displays, Smart phones and in Pico projectors owing to their ability such as broad range of focus-free operation and high saturated colours is projected to witness fast growth at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. A surge in the adoption of head up displays in automobiles and commercial aircrafts applications and rising demand for head mounted displays in medicine, engineering, aviation and in VR gaming applications is driving the growth of the market. However, rising production and introduction of green laser diodes by leading manufacturers to use in Pico projection applications is expected to improve the growth of the market in the coming years. For instance, in May 2019, OSRAM Company has announced its latest InGaN-based direct emission green laser diodes with the 510-530 nm wavelengths to use in green-laser applications and other Pico projection applications.

Global Green Laser Diode Market: Regional Analysis

Region-wise, Asia pacific held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The developing economies such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea are the major key contributors behind the growth of the market. The growth is attributed to the growing market for laser diode technology across the region.

Growing adoption of green laser diodes in applications such as laser shows, laser projection, and metrology, biomedical and in holography applications and vast presence of green laser diode manufacturers and distributors is driving the growth of the market in the APAC region.

Global Green Laser Diode Market: Key Development

In Jan 2019, Osram has introduced a green laser diode that allows Smartphone to project sharper and brighter images.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Green Laser Diode Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Green Laser Diode Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Green Laser Diode Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Green Laser Diode Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global Green Laser Diode Market

Global Green Laser Diode Market, By Application Type

• Heads-Up Display

• Head Mounted Display

• Pico-Projectors

• Smart Phones

• Others

Global Green Laser Diode Market, By Region

• North America

 US

 Canada

• Europe

 UK

 France

 Germany

 Italy

 Spain

 Norway

 Russia

• Asia Pacific

 China

 India

 Japan

 South Korea

 Australia

 Malaysia

 Indonesia

• South America

 Brazil

 Mexico

 Argentina

• Middle East and Africa

Global Green Laser Diode Market, Key Players

• OSRAM

• IPJ Photonics

• Coherent

• Spectra-Physics

• Sharp Corporation

• SPI Lasers

• Sumitomo

• Schneider Electric

• Edmund Optics

• Newport Corporation

• Panasonic Semiconductor Solutions Co., Ltd

• ROHM Co., Ltd

• Hamamatsu Photonics K.K

• JDS Uniphase Corp

• Jenoptik AG

• Rofin-Sinar Technologies, Inc

• Finisar

• Avago Technologies

• Trumpf GmbH + Co. KG

• Nichia Corp

• Prophotonix

