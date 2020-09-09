Global Graphene Electronics Market-Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Material Type, Application, and by Geography

Global Graphene Electronics Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period.

Graphene technology has been highest growing area in electronics market. High electricity and heat conductivity, and superior functionality and performance of graphene are major features which are expected to drive the market. High cost factor, investments, high expenditure, lack of required infrastructure, and design complexities are expected to be the major market restraints. High investments are expected to prevent the market growth and new entrants from entering the market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

In the current market development, there is wide scope for graphene market to grow in terms of electronics and semiconductor segment. Companies such as Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, IBM and, Xerox among others are showing huge interest towards graphene electronics market. The growing number of patents related to graphene market and investment activities are among the major drivers for big giants to enter in graphene electronics market.

North America accounted for the bulk of the global graphene electronics demand, due to expansion of research and development budget by various enterprises.North America is projected to hold a valuation of USD XX million by 2026 in the global graphene market. The US is expected to remain the leading graphene market in the region, supported by the increasing use of materials in high-performance composites and energy storage devices as well as increased R&D expenditure in advanced electronics. The rapid rise in the demand for printed electronics is the reason for technological improvements and increased awareness regarding the benefits of printed electronics is driving the growth of the graphene market in the region. The rapidly expanding energy and automotive sector is another major factor that has augmented the demand for graphene in the region.

Given the dependency of this market on research, it is extremely vital to understand the patents being filed for this technology. The report covers an in-depth patent analysis that provides an overview of the current scenario of the technology along with what is currently in the pipeline.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments by type, end use, and region and, project the global market size. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Graphene Electronics market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

Scope of Global Graphene Electronics Market

Global Graphene Electronics Market, By Material Type

• Film

• Oxide

• Nano Platelets

• Foam

• Others

Global Graphene Electronics Market, By Application

• Batteries

• Display

• Sensors

• Solar cells

• Chips

• Lighting

• Storage

• Others

Global Graphene Electronics Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Graphene Electronics Market

• Graphene Frontiers

• Graphene Laboratories, Inc.

• Graphene Square

• Grafoid, Inc.

• Graphenea S.A.

• Skeleton Technologies

• Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

• IBM Corporation

• SanDisk Corporation

• Galaxy Microsystems, Ltd.

