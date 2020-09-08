Global Granulocyte Macrophage Colony Stimulating Factor Market: Industry Analysis and forecast 2019 – 2027: By Route of Administration, Applications, End-User, and Region.

Global Granulocyte Macrophage Colony Stimulating Factor Market size was valued at US$ XX Mn. in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 5.2% from 2019 to 2027, reaching nearly US$ XX Mn.



The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Granulocyte macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF), also called as CSF2 (colony stimulating factor 2), is a monomeric glycoprotein secreted by mast cells, usual killer cells, macrophages, T cells, fibroblasts and endothelial cells that functions as a cytokine. The pharmaceutical analogues of naturally happening GM-CSF are called molgramostim and sargramostim.

Therapeutics against COVID-19 disease is urgently needed. Granulocyte Macrophage Colony Stimulating Factor (GM-CSF), a myelopoietic development factor and pro-inflammatory cytokine, plays an acute role in lung inflammation, immunological disease and alveolar macrophage homeostasis. Both inhibition and administration of GM-CSF are now being medicinally tested in COVID-19 clinical trials. The global granulocyte macrophage colony stimulating factor market dynamics are thoroughly studied and explained in the MMR report, which helps the reader to understand emerging market trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges at the global and regional level for the GM-CSF Market. Such as, the major factor responsible for influencing GM-CSF market is the growing fungal infection, the prevalence of cancer, and unsuccessful skin grafting purpose. On the other hand, the high costs of chemotherapy treatments, and side effects associated with the drug may restrain the growth of the GM-CSF market over 2019-2027.

The MMR report will provide an accurate prediction of the contribution of the various segments to the growth of the granulocyte macrophage colony-stimulating factor market size. Based on the end-users, the hospitals and clinics segment dominated the GM-CSF market, with market size of US$ XX Mn in 2019 and to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027, with a CAGR of XX.55%. This is attributed to the rise in a number of emergency admissions in the hospitals and clinics.

Global Granulocyte Macrophage Colony Stimulating Factor MarketThe report offers a brief analysis of the major regions in the GM-CSF market, namely, APAC, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the MEA. North America is expected to continue to hold the largest XX.32% share in GM-CSF market thanks to growing inventions in cancer research, access to cancer treatment and clinical practice in the USA. In 2018, as per the National Cancer Institute (NCI), approximately 1,735,350 novel cases of cancer will be diagnosed in the US. This influences the GM-CSF market growth in the North American region.

Europe holds the second-largest share in the GM-CSF market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX.12 % during the forecast year. This is attributed to the growing use of bone and blood marrow transplantation to treat blood diseases. However, MEA holds the least share of the GM-CSF market due to the presence of poor health spending, low income, and economically diverse nations.

The competitive landscape section in the granulocyte macrophage colony stimulating factor market offers a deep dive into the profiles of the leading companies operating in the global market landscape. It offers captivating insights on the key developments, differential strategies, and other crucial aspects about the key players having a stronghold in the granulocyte macrophage colony stimulating factor market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Granulocyte Macrophage Colony Stimulating Factor Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Granulocyte Macrophage Colony Stimulating Factor Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Granulocyte Macrophage Colony Stimulating Factor Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Granulocyte Macrophage Colony Stimulating Factor Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Granulocyte Macrophage Colony Stimulating Factor Market

Global Granulocyte Macrophage Colony Stimulating Factor Market, by Route of Administration

• Subcutaneous Bolus

• Intravenous Infusion

Global Granulocyte Macrophage Colony Stimulating Factor Market, by Applications

• Fungal Infections

• Skin-Graft

• Cut-Burn Wounds

• Acute Myelogenous Leukemia

• Other

Global Granulocyte-Macrophage Colony-Stimulating Factor Market, by End-Users

• Hospitals and clinics

• Surgical centers

• Diagnostic centers

• Research centers

• Others

Global Granulocyte Macrophage Colony Stimulating Factor Market, by Region

• Asia Pacific

 India

 China

 Japan

 South Korea

 Australia

 Indonesia

 Malaysia

 Vietnam

 Rest of Asia

• North America

 U.S.

 Canada

• Europe

 U.K

 Germany

 France

 Russia

 Spain

 Italy

 Sweden

• South America

 Mexico

 Brazil

 Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

 GCC

 South Africa

 Rest of MEA

Key players operating in Global Granulocyte Macrophage Colony Stimulating Factor Market

• Aduro BioTech Inc

• Amgen Inc

• BriaCell Therapeutics Corp

• Cold Genesys Inc

• GlaxoSmithKline Plc

• Humanigen Inc

• Mologen AG

• Morphotek Inc

• Sillajen Biotherapeutics

• Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

• Xconomy, Inc.

• Partner Therapeutics (PTx)

• Sanofi-Aventis U.S. LLC

• Novartis AG

• Thermo Fisher Scientific

• Merck KGaA

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Granulocyte Macrophage Colony Stimulating Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Granulocyte Macrophage Colony Stimulating Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Granulocyte Macrophage Colony Stimulating Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Granulocyte Macrophage Colony Stimulating Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Granulocyte Macrophage Colony Stimulating Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Granulocyte Macrophage Colony Stimulating Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Granulocyte Macrophage Colony Stimulating Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Granulocyte Macrophage Colony Stimulating by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Granulocyte Macrophage Colony Stimulating Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Granulocyte Macrophage Colony Stimulating Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Granulocyte Macrophage Colony Stimulating Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

