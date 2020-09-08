Global GPU Database Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Application, Tools, Deployment Model, Vertical, and Geography

Global GPU Database Market was valued US$ 208.72 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 865.54 Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of 22.53% during a forecast period.Global GPU Database Market by Deployment ModelA Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) is a single-chip processor mostly used to manage and increase the performance of video and graphics. GPU is not only used in a PC on video card or motherboard also it is used in mobile phones, adapters, display, workstations, and game consoles.



GPUs grow rapidly to accelerate high performance for data parallel computing. Massive use of GPU database for GRC, threat intelligence, fraud identification & prevention, and CEM is likely to drive the GPU Database market trends in the upcoming years. Additionally, with launch of supercomputer, the demand for GPU database is gaining momentum across the world for effective data analytics and achieving accurate outcomes. However, incapability of integrated GPU to facilitate intensive graphic designing software, lack of understanding of the advantages of GPU database restrain the market growth.

CEM application segment to hold the largest market share in the forecast period. CEM is the collection of processes a company uses to track and organize every interaction between a customer and the organization throughout the customer lifecycle. The goal of CEM is to optimize interactions from the customer’s perspective and improve customer loyalty.

On-premises deployment of GPU database solution authorize organizations by giving them the ownership of their data, adhere to external compliance requirements, and manage risks. The growth of the on-premises deployment model is primarily attributed to the flexibility to customize solutions as per an organization’s dynamic requirements, and data security & privacy.

North America is estimated to largest market share owing to the early adoption of GPU- accelerated tools as well as prominent initiatives taken by the industry players through partnerships with different technology players to offer quick analytics and data processing solutions. The Asia Pacific is lagging in the adoption of high-performance GPU-accelerated tools as compared to North America.

The report provides details information and strategies of some of the key players in the GPU database market. Major Key players include in the GPU database market are Anaconda, Blazegraph, Blazingdb, Brytlyt, Fastdata.Io, Fuzzy Logix, Graphistry, H2o.Ai, Heterodb, Jedox, Kinetica, Neo4j, Nvidia, Omnisci, Sqream, and Zilliz.

Scope of the Global GPU Database Market

Global GPU Database Market by Application

• GRC

• Threat Intelligence

• CEM

• Fraud Detection and Prevention

• SCM

Global GPU Database Market by Tools

• GPU-accelerated Databases

• GPU-accelerated Analytics

Global GPU Database Market by Deployment Model

• On-Premises

• Cloud

Global GPU Database Market by Vertical

• BFSI

• Retail and Ecommerce

• Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

• Telecommunications and IT

• Transportation and Logistics

• Government and Defense

• Others

Global GPU Database Market by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players in the Global GPU Database Market

• Anaconda

• Blazegraph

• Blazingdb

• Brytlyt

• Fastdata.Io

• Fuzzy Logix

• Graphistry

• H2o.Ai

• Heterodb

• Jedox

• Kinetica

• Neo4j

• Nvidia

• Omnisci

• Sqream

• Zilliz

