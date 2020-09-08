Global GPON Equipment Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Component, Equipment, End Use, and Geography

Global GPON equipment market was valued at US$ 5.60 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 33.25 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 19.5% during a forecast period.

GPON (gigabit passive optical network) is known as the most cost-effective technology used in FTTH deployments. It provides end-users with the ability to consolidate various services onto a single network, thus reducing capital costs while growing the bandwidth availability. It delivers a customizable and high-capacity fiber network for several IP-based services.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding GPON equipment market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, report also focuses on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in GPON equipment market.

The global GPON equipment market is driven by high return on investments, low cost of ownership, advanced security, optimized bandwidth connectivity, and simplified network operations. Moreover, technological advancements and rising demand for better quality fiber in the network architecture of service provider’s enhancement the GPON equipment market growth. Further, the telecommunication sector is important end-user market for GPON equipment and is expected to shape this market significantly in the forecast period. Telecom sector is shifting towards faster optical network and high capacity which expects driving the growth of the GPON equipment market. However, slow data transmission speed during highest usage time along with high installation and operational costs are some of the factors expected to limit the growth of the GPON equipment market.

Optical line terminal segment has led the market in 2017 and is estimated to continue this trend during the forecast period. However, the optical network segment is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The increasing number of users availing voice and data services through fixed broadband networks will fuel the optical network terminal market growth over the forecast period.

Hospitals are estimated to witness the highest growth rate, owing to raising the number of hospitals for leveraging the advantages of optical networks and augmented focus toward upgrading legacy networks with passive optical networks. However, IT & telecom is expected largest market share during the forecast period.

North America GPON market is expected to hold a majority market share in the forecast period owing to massive deployment of the FTTH networks to deliver high-speed internet services including video conferencing and VoD. Moreover, Middle East & Africa and South America are estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, especially in countries, such as Brazil and Uruguay.

Scope of the Global GPON Equipment Market

Global GPON Equipment Market by Component

• Optical Cables

• Optical Power Splitters

• Optical Filters

• Wavelength Division Multiplexer/Demultiplexer

Global GPON Equipment Market by Equipment

• Optical Line Terminal

• Optical Network Terminal

Global GPON Equipment Market by Application

• FTTH

• Other FTTx

• Mobile Backhaul

Global GPON Equipment Market by End Use

• Hospitals

• Residential

• IT & Telecom

• Others

Global GPON Equipment Market by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players operating in the Global GPON Equipment Market

• Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

• Hitachi, Ltd.

• Ericsson AB

• Ubiquoss Inc.

• Motorola solutions

• Dasan Zhone Solutions

• Calix

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• Cisco Systems, Inc.

• ZTE Corporation

• Verizon Communications Inc.

• Alcatel-Lucent S.A

• Adtran Inc.

• Calix, Inc.

• Freescale Semiconductor, Inc.

• Motorola Solutions, Inc.

• Alphion India Pvt. Ltd.

• Broadcom Corporation, Inc.

Global GPON Equipment Market Request For View Sample Report Page :@https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/25609

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: sales@maximizemarketresearch.com

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com