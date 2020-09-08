Global GNSS Simulators Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Component, Type, GNSS Receiver, Application, Vertical and Region.

Global GNSS Simulators Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 10.2% during forecast period.

A GNSS simulator creates the same type of signals which are transmitted by GNSS satellites, enabling GNSS receivers to process the simulated signals similar to the way those simulated from real GNSS satellites are processed. It is different to live environment testing. Unlike live testing, GNSS simulation offers complete control of simulated satellite signals and environmental conditions. Testers can run and generate different test scenarios with a GNSS simulator and have thorough control over the date, time, and location; vehicle motion; environmental conditions; and signal errors and inaccuracies.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

However, the lack of digital infrastructure is restraining the growth of the global GNSS simulators market to some extent. Lack of geodetic infrastructure and increase in jamming and spoofing attacks are major challenges faced by GNSS simulators market.

Based on GNSS receivers, GPS segment is expected to dominate the global GNSS simulators market. This can be attributed to the worldwide utilization of GPS for tracking assets accurately and efficiently. The BeiDou segment is expected to have the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

By vertical, automotive vertical segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The use of GNSS technology is growing rapidly in the automotive vertical. The technology novelties applications in connected cars and in-vehicle systems. Applications of GNSS in automotive vertical include smart mobility, safety-critical applications, liability-critical applications, and regulated applications. The need for modern automotive connectivity solutions in connected vehicles is predicted to drive the adoption of GNSS simulators in the automotive vertical.

Region-wise, the Asia Pacific region led the global market in 2018. The lead is expected to continue in the forecast period. The highest growth rate of the Asia Pacific can be attributed to the large base of manufacturing companies and the rapid adoption of connected devices. The automotive and consumer electronics verticals are expected to adopt GNSS simulators at the highest growth rate in the region.

A recent development in GNSS simulators market globally: In September 2018, Spirent Communications merged with Fraunhofer, a research organization, and LZE, a research and product development company. This partnership aids Spirent Communications to continuously supply its Galileo Public Regulated Service (PRS) Radio Frequency Constellation Simulator (RFCS) product.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global GNSS Simulators Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Global GNSS Simulators Market.

Scope of the Global GNSS Simulators Market

Global GNSS Simulators Market, By Component

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

o Professional Services

o Managed Services

Global GNSS Simulators Market, By Type

• Single Channel

• Multichannel

Global GNSS Simulators Market, By GNSS Receiver

• GPS

• Galileo

• Glonass

• Beidou

Global GNSS Simulators Market, By Application

• Navigation

• Mapping

• Surveying

• Location-Based Services

• Vehicle Assistance Systems

• Others

Global GNSS Simulators Market, By Vertical

• Military & Defense

• Automotive

• Consumer Electronics

• Marine

• Aerospace

• Others

Global GNSS Simulators Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key Players operating in Global GNSS Simulators Market

• Spirent Communications

• Rohde & Schwarz

• Syntony GNSS

• Orolia

• CAST Navigation

• Accord Software & Systems

• IFEN

• RACELOGIC

• TeleOrbit

• Jackson Labs Technologies

• IP-Solutions

• Hyper Tech

• WORK Microwave

• Qascom

• M3Systems

• Galileo Satellite Navigation

