Global GNSS Chip Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by GNSS Receiver, Device, Application, Vertical, and Region.

Global GNSS Chip Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period.

GNSS stands for the global navigation satellite system. It includes constellations of satellites orbiting over the earth’s surface which infinitely transmission the signals that alter users to see their position. The global navigation satellite system uses the group of orbiting satellites operating in synchronization with the ground stations network.

The major factor driving the growth of the GNSS chip market is the growing popularity of augmented reality (AR), which refers to a technology that integrates the machine-generated digital information with the real-time user environment. As GNSS plays an important role in AR by allowing the formation of a direct link between the surrounding reality and digital objects, the rising popularity of AR is driving the GNSS chip market across the globe.

However, one of the factors acting as a hindrance to the growth of the GNSS chip market is the high-power consumption by these systems. Another challenge in the GNSS chip market is the lack of precision and robustness, which is not suitable for developing advancements in the automotive sector such as autonomous driving.

According to the device, the smartphone is expected to grow at the highest rate throughout the forecast period on account of its increasing demand in the emerging countries and the need for real-time information like the exact location of the vehicles and other assets. Furthermore, GNSS chips are used in smartphones for tracking the mobile geographic information system, online games, and location-based services.

Region-wise, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market for the GNSS chip throughout the forecast period. The major factors answerable for the growth of these sectors include the rapid urbanization and growing population. The construction industry in the Asia Pacific would continue to account for the largest share of the GNSS chip market in the coming years. Because of the increasing adoption of IoT and portable consumer electronics devices in countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea, the GNSS chip market in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a high rate.

Key players operating in the global GNSS chip market could be taking to business growth and product enhancement through collaborations, acquisitions, and new product developments and launches.The report covers recent development for market of GNSS Chip, such as In December 2018, STMicroelectronics declared its Teseo III satellite-navigation receiver which is available to a wide design community, through this launch of Teseo-LIV3F module, it will provide crucial properties to speed application development by adding 16Mbit of flash memory for data logging without any battery backup.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global GNSS Chip Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global GNSS Chip Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global GNSS Chip Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global GNSS Chip Market make the report investor’s guide.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Scope of the Global GNSS Chip Market

Global GNSS Chip Market, By GNSS Receiver

• Global Positioning System (GPS)

• Galileo

• Global Navigation Satellite System (GloNASS)

• Satellite-Based Augmentation System (SBAS)

• Beidou Navigation Satellite System

Global GNSS Chip Market, By Device

• Smartphones

• Tablets

• Personal Navigation Devices

• In-Vehicle systems

• Others (Wearable Devices and Digital Cameras)

Global GNSS Chip Market, By Application

• Navigation

• Mapping

• Surveying

• Location-Based Services

• Telematics

• Timing and Synchronization

• Others

Global GNSS Chip Market, By Vertical

• Consumer Electronics

• Construction

• Agriculture

• Automotive

• Military & Defense

• Marine

• Transport

Global GNSS Chip Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global GNSS Chip Market

• Qualcomm Incorporated

• Intel Corporation

• Broadcom Corporation

• Skyworks Solution, Inc.

• STMicroelectronics N.V.

• Mediatek Inc.

• U-Blox Holdings AG

• Furuno Electric Co., Ltd.

• Quectel Wireless Solutions Co., Ltd.

• Navika Electronics

Major Table gnss-chip Market of Contents Report

. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Market Segmentation

1.2. Research highlights

1.3. Research Objectives

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Report Assumptions

2.2. Abbreviations

2.3. Research Methodology

2.3.1. Secondary Research

2.3.1.1. Secondary data

2.3.1.2. Secondary Sources

2.3.2. Primary Research

2.3.2.1. Data from Primary Sources

2.3.2.2. Breakdown of Primary Sources

3. Executive Summary: Global GNSS Chip Market, by Market Value (US$ Bn)

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Indicator

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.4. Challenges

4.3. Porter’s Analysis

4.4. Value Chain Analysis

4.5. Market Risk Analysis

4.6. SWOT Analysis

4.7. Industry Trends and Emerging Technologies

