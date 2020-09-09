Global Glass Recycling Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Product Type, Application, and Region.

Global Glass Recycling Market was valued at US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during a forecast period

.Global Glass Recycling Market, by Product TypeBased on product type, container glass type is expected to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period as increased usage of container glass for preserve medicine in the pharmaceutical industry and maintain taste & nutrients of the food in food and beverage.

The report provides the in detail drivers and restrains to the market based on the product type and application. Key trends which are influencing the market growth are also covered in the report.

Major driving factors of the market are rising need for glass recycling, waste glass as an eco-friendly secondary raw material is of central importance in glass production, and low energy is required for recycling glass. Vitric products demand is rising which is also boosting the market for glass recycling. From the pharmaceutical industry, food & beverage, and others rising demand for the glass is another factor for driving the growth of the market. Waste management need is rising and governments are restricting the rules regarding pollution are also propelling the growth of the market. The report contains a detailed list of factors that will drive and restrain the growth of the glass recycling market.

In terms of region, Europe is estimated to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period. Legalization regulation pressure towards glass industry and quality of glass in this region are boosting the market for glass recycling. The report covers drivers and restrains to the market based on region and country. Additional provides opportunities expected in the forecast period.

The report includes a detailed study of Porter’s Five Forces model to analyze the different factors affecting the growth of the market. Moreover, the study also covers a market attractiveness analysis, PESTLE analysis, Value Chain Analysis, and SWOT analysis.

Key player’s studies, analyzed, profiled and benchmarked in Glass Recycling Market are Ardagh, Momentum Recycling, Strategic Materials, Harsco Minerals International, Heritage, Glass Recycling Company, Vitro Minerals, Marco Abrasives, Sierra Exports, Advisor4sme INDIA (OPC) Pvt Limited, Ablaze Glass Works Pvt Ltd, Ablaze Export Incorporation, and Sumip Composites Pvt Ltd.

Scope of the Report for Glass Recycling Market

Global Glass Recycling Market, by Product Type

• Container Glass

• Construction Glass

Global Glass Recycling Market, by Application

• Concrete Aggregate

• Fiberglass insulation products

• Ceramic sanitary ware production

• Agriculture and landscape application

• Other

Global Glass Recycling Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players in Global Glass Recycling Market

• Ardagh

• Momentum Recycling

• Strategic Materials

• Harsco Minerals International

• Heritage

• Glass Recycling Company

• Vitro Minerals

• Marco Abrasives

• Sierra Exports

• Advisor4sme INDIA (OPC) Pvt Limited

• Ablaze Glass Works Pvt Ltd

• Ablaze Export Incorporation

• Sumip Composites Pvt Ltd

