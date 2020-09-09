Global Glass Packaging Rectifier Diode Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – By Product Type, Industry, and Region.

Global glass packaging rectifier diode market size was US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Definition

A rectifier diode is a two terminal semiconductor device that allows flow of current only in one direction. Glass packaging rectifier diode is also known as glass passivated diode in which the rectifier diode is enclosed with a glass material to shield the diode from the surrounding contamination.

Market Dynamics

A surge in the adoption of glass passivated or glass packaged rectifier diode in high frequency freewheeling and rectification applications such as in switching mode inverters and converters for telecommunication, computer and consumer applications is the major driving factor behind the growth of the market. Glass packaging rectifier diodes provides some benefits such as low cost, protection from the humidity, dust and moister and high temperature tolerance which making them more demandable in the high frequency applications, which is ultimately propelling the growth of the market. Additionally, growing market for consumer electronics and telecommunication industry across the globe is expected to improve growth of the market during the forecast period.

However, the low manufacturing quality of the rectifier diode is a major restraining factor that could hamper the growth of the market.

Global Glass Packaging Rectifier Diode Market: Segmentation Analysis

By product type, schottky barrier diode segment dominated the market in 2019 and is projected to witness fast growth at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Schottky barriers diode is another type of a semiconductor diode which is designed by the connection of a metal with semiconductor device. It is also called as metal-semiconductor diode and hot-carrier diode. An increasing adoption of these diodes in various applications such as in radio frequency application like in mixers is attributed to the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing adoption of schottky barrier diode in voltage clamping, switched mode power supplies, reverse current and discharge protection, charge control and in sample and hold circuit’s application is expected to expand growth of the market during the forecast period.

Global Glass Packaging Rectifier Diode Market: Regional Analysis

Region-wise, Asia pacific held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The economies such as China, Japan, India, Taiwan, Vietnam, and South Korea are the major key contributors behind the growth of the market. The growth is attributed to the growing adoption of glass packaged rectifier diodes communication systems, computer systems and in television system applications.

Increasing adoption of consumer electronics products such as Smartphone’s, computers, laptops, digital cameras and TV sets, the massive presence of various small and medium sized manufacturers and rising exports of various electronics circuits from leading countries is driving the growth of the market in the region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Glass Packaging Rectifier Diode Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Glass Packaging Rectifier Diode Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Glass Packaging Rectifier Diode Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Glass Packaging Rectifier Diode Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global Glass Packaging Rectifier Diode Market

Global Glass Packaging Rectifier Diode Market, By Product Type

• PN Diode

• Schottky Barrier Diode

• Fast Recovery Diode

• Others

Global Glass Packaging Rectifier Diode Market, By Industry

• Consumer Electrics

• Telecommunications

• Industrial

• Automotive Electrics

• Others

Global Glass Packaging Rectifier Diode Market, By Region

• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o UK

o France

o Germany

o Italy

o Spain

o Norway

o Russia

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Australia

o Malaysia

o Indonesia

• South America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Argentina

• Middle East and Africa

Global Glass Packaging Rectifier Diode Market, Key Players

• ON Semiconductor

• Panasonic

• NXP

• Microsemi

• Fairchild

• Yangjie Technology

• Kexin

• Renesas Electronics

• ANOVA

• Diodes Incorporated

• Vishay

• ROHM

• Bourns

• Toshiba

• Microchip

