Global GIS in Telecom Sector Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – By Type, Deployment Model, Enterprise Size, and Geography

Global GIS in Telecom Sector Market was valued at US$ 1.9 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 4.38 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 11.01% during a forecast period.

GIS in telecom sector allows industries to capture real-time network performance, customer base, signal strength, and preferred product such as data and call rate.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding GIS in telecom sector market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, report also focuses on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in GIS in telecom sector market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The global GIS in telecom sector market is estimated to witness significant growth rate owing to increasing demand for GIS applications for mobile & broadband services and growing demand for network installation across the established. Government is expenditure huge in building smart cities and rising investment on R&D on 5G technology, which drives the growth of the GIS in telecom sector market. Moreover, growing demand for increased reality & virtual reality in the industries such as production and healthcare fuels the demand for GIS in telecom sector. However, lack of skilled professionals required for installations associated with the software and dearth of awareness toward the software is estimated to limit the GIS in telecom sector market growth during the forecast period.

Software segment is projected to the major market share during the forecast period owing to growing investment in GIS applications and increasing demand of spatial and geographical characteristics. The cloud-based model is adopted by the industries owing to bigger reach, flexibility in terms of usage & cost, and necessity of less maintenance.

Large enterprise segment has witnessed high adoption of GIS in the telecom sector across several regions, owing to the related benefits of advanced business insights associated to customer engagement and rising investment in expanded projects such as universal mobile telecommunications system integration, and business development across rural areas.

North America has the highest market share in 2017 owing to rising demand for LTE infrastructure up gradations and growing investment on R&D on very high bandwidth for the 5G technology. Moreover, the market in the Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of during the forecast period owing to increase in digitization and development of e-commerce. Moreover, growth in demand for app-based services are the important drivers for the growth of the Asia-Pacific GIS in telecom sector market.

Scope of the Global GIS in Telecom Sector Market

Global GIS in Telecom Sector Market by Type

• Software

• Services

Global GIS in Telecom Sector Market by Deployment Model

• Cloud

• On-premise

Global GIS in Telecom Sector Market by Enterprise Size

• Small & Medium Enterprise

• Large Enterprise

Global GIS in Telecom Sector Market by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players operating in the Global GIS in Telecom Sector Market

• Bentley Systems Incorporated

• Blue Marble Geographics

• Cyient Ltd.

• ESRI (Environmental Systems Research Institute) Inc.

• Harris Corporation

• Hexagon AB

• Pitney Bowes Inc.

• RMSI Inc.

• Spatial Business Systems, Inc.

• Trimble Inc.

