Global Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Type, Technology, End use, and Geography

Global geospatial imagery analytics market was valued at US$ 5.6 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 18.17 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 31.1% during a forecast period.

In geospatial imagery analytics, data is collected in the form of geo-referenced satellite images, and then it is represented in two different ways containing raster and vector. Geospatial imagery analytics is inclusive solution system that provides imagery, both video and image data, of the earth.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding geospatial imagery analytics market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, report also focuses on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in geospatial imagery analytics market.

The major drivers boosting the growth of geospatial imagery market are increasing need across mining & other industries, high requirement of enterprises to ensure market competitiveness, rising adoption of big data & AI. Furthermore, technological developments in geospatial imagery analytics have increased the acceptance of geospatial technologies including global positioning system (GPS), remote sensing (RS), and geographical information system (GIS), and many others. Moreover, rising penetration of geographical information system technology in the service industry, growing usage of location-based data and rising demand of open interoperable solutions, are major factors which are increasing the growth of the geospatial imagery analytics market. However, the implementation of stringent government regulations and accelerating spatial imaginary in the association of enterprise solutions is hampering the market growth.

The geospatial information system (GIS) is estimated to a lucrative segment during the forecast period. Geospatial information systems (GIS) have the capability to collect and store geospatial data effectively, thereby becoming popular among defense & security, environment monitoring, and mining and manufacturing companies.

The video analytics segment of the geospatial imagery analytics market is projected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The growth of the video analytics segment can be attributed to the growing demand for satellites and drone video surveillance in several industries.

North America is estimated to grow with the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Geospatial imagery analytics offer aids to organizations by providing analyzed data. For the development of the smart cities, there is an augmented requirement for exact base maps and utilities which is provided by the geospatial imagery analytics. Increasing development rate of smart cities across North America is projected to boost the revenue of the geospatial imagery analytics market.

Scope of the Global Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market

Global Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market by Type

• Video-Based

• Image-Based

Global Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market by Technology

• Global Positioning Systems (GPS)

• Geographical Information Systems (GIS)

• Remote Sensing

• Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVS)

Global Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market by End use

• Defense & Security

• Government

• Environment Monitoring

• Energy, Utility & Natural Resource

• Engineering & Construction

• Healthcare & Life Sciences

• Others

Global Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players operating in the Global Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market

• Hexagon AB

• Harris Corporation

• DigitalGlobe

• Trimble

• Google

• UrtheCast Corporation

• Fugro N.V.

• RMSI

• Environmental Systems Research Institute

• KeyW Corporation

• Satellite Imaging Corporation

• Planet Labs

• Digital Globe

• ESRI

• MDA Corporation

• General Electric

• TomTom

• WS Atkins Plc.

Major Table Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market of Contents Report

1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Market Segmentation

1.2. Research Highlights

1.3. Research Objectives

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Report Assumptions

2.2. Abbreviations

2.3. Research Methodology

2.3.1. Secondary Research

2.3.1.1. Secondary data

2.3.1.2. Secondary Sources

2.3.2. Primary Research

2.3.2.1. Data from Primary Sources

2.3.2.2. Breakdown of Primary Sources

3. Executive Summary: Global Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market, by Market Value (US$ Bn)

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Indicator

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.4. Challenges

4.3. Porter’s Analysis

4.4. Value Chain Analysis

4.5. Market Risk Analysis

4.6. SWOT Analysis

4.7. Global Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market Industry Trends and Emerging Technologies

4.8. Patent Registration

5. Supply Side and Demand Side Indicators

