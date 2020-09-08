Global Generative Design Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – by Component, Application, Deployment model, Industry Vertical and Region.

Global Generative Design Market was value US$ 108.2 Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 391.3 Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of 17.43 %.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding the global generative design market dynamics, structure by identifying and analysing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the global generative design market.

Factors such as increasing need for advanced design software to drive product innovation, growing demand for environment-friendly architecture, and enhanced production efficiency are anticipated to the drive market during the forecast period. The generative design takes another step by creating or generating, existing shapes. Similarly, unlike topology optimization, the generative design creates many iterations, the geometric shapes from an engineer’s requirements relatively than changing variations or alternatives for engineers to compare rather than simply removing unnecessary pieces or particles. The additive will drive both generative design and topology optimization as it offers greater build freedom to fulfil a wider variety of designs.

Software segment is dominating the global generative design market. Software that automatically produces optimum forms or products and buildings are considered in the generative design market. This software is set to transform the role of designers and engineers, hugely reducing manufacturing time. This software is gaining traction from the manufacturing besides construction sectors to cut costs of operations.

Based on the deployment model, the on-premises segment is leading the global generative design market. On-premises deployment model of generative design software delivers organizations with the ownership of their own data, business processes, and internal policies, and aids them to manage risks and adhere to external compliance requirements. The growth of this deployment model can be credited to the flexibility it offers to customize the software as per an organization’s dynamic requirements, data security, and privacy.

Region-wise, North America is estimated to lead the market followed by the Asia Pacific during the forecast period because of the presence of a large number of solution vendors in the US. Only developed countries and China have any significant number of users of the technology, and this will remain the case for the foreseeable future simply since developing nations still rely on cheaper labour and manual processes more than software and automation. In ABI Research’s Generative Design Data, forecast the number of seats or licenses or subscriptions and the revenue of software with generative design tools in the four leading industries for adoption and additionally segment by country.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The scope of Global Generative Design Market

Global Generative Design Market, By Component

• Software

• Services

Global Generative Design Market, By Application

• Product Design & Development

• Cost Optimization

Global Generative Design Market, By Deployment Model

• On-Premises

• Cloud

Global Generative Design Market, By Industry Vertical

• Automotive

• Aerospace & Defense

• Industrial Manufacturing

• Building

• Architecture & Construction

• Others

Key players operating in Global Generative Design Market

• Altair

• Bentley Systems

• Autodesk

• Ansys

• Desktop Metal

• Dassault Systèmes

• MSC Software

• ESI Group

• Ntopology

• Paramatters

