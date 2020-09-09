Global Gas Discharge Tube Arrester Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – By Type, Application and Region.

Global gas discharge tube arrester market size was US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Definition

Gas discharge tube (GDT) arrester is also known as gas filled tube arrester. It consists of two or three properly spaced arrangement of electrodes filled with a noble gas in an insulator. GDT arrester is generally used to protect sensitive components or equipments and personnel from hazardous, excessive and unwanted transient voltages.

Market Dynamics

A growing adoption of GDT arresters in a variety of electrical and electronic circuits to provide protection against excessive voltage, lightning and other power surges is the major driving factor behind the growth of the market. An increasing number of harmful incidences owing to increased unwanted voltage and rising adoption of safety and protection devices, rising awareness about various surge arrester devices, growing market for consumer electronics and telecom industry and increasing demand for GDT arresters owing to its benefits such as high current capability, low capacitance and high dielectric strength are expected to escalate the growth of the market during the forecast period.

However, high response time, low lifespan, low discharge capacity and availability of alternative power surge protectors are the major restraining factors that could restrict the expansion of the market.

Global Gas Discharge Tube Arrester Market: Segmentation Analysis

By type, the surface mounts gas tube arrester segment dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The large scale adoption of surface mount GDT arresters in various end user industries and in outdoor telecom equipment owing to its benefits such as high surge managing capacity, quick reaction to transient over-voltage, reduced possibility of equipment or component damage and high insulation resistance is impelling the growth of the market.

By application, the telecommunication segment dominated the market in 2019 and is projected to witness fast growth at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The growing market for telecom equipment industry across the globe is the major key factor behind the growth of GDT arrester market. The global telecommunications industry depends on the number of consumers each day to offer them with the ability to make connection with the internet, to make phone calls, to get immediate access to emergency services and to stream data. A growing number of cell phone users are directly increasing the demand for faster and larger data network, thus increased focus to give protection to the active network equipment and to extend life span of these network equipment and rising adoption of GDT arresters to reduce labours and maintenance costs related with equipment replacement are propelling the growth of the market.

Global Gas Discharge Tube Arrester Market: Regional Analysis

Region-wise, Asia Pacific held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The economies such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea are the major key contributors behind the growth of the market. The growth is attributed to the growing market for electronics industry across the region.

An increasing demand for GDT arresters in telecommunication equipment and in high speed broadband applications and growing adoption of GDT arresters to protect power lines are driving the growth of the market in APAC region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Gas Discharge Tube Arrester Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Gas Discharge Tube Arrester Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Gas Discharge Tube Arrester Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Gas Discharge Tube Arrester Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global Gas Discharge Tube Arrester Market

Global Gas Discharge Tube Arrester Market, By Type

• Surface Mount Gas Tube Arrester

• Two– Terminal Gas Tube Arrester

• Three– Terminal Gas Tube Arrester

Global Gas Discharge Tube Arrester Market, By Application

• Telecommunication

• Cable TV Equipment

• Power Supply

• Others

Global Gas Discharge Tube Arrester Market, By Region

• North America

 US

 Canada

• Europe

 UK

 France

 Germany

 Italy

 Spain

 Norway

 Russia

• Asia Pacific

 China

 India

 Japan

 South Korea

 Australia

 Malaysia

 Indonesia

• South America

 Brazil

 Mexico

 Argentina

• Middle East and Africa

Global Gas Discharge Tube Arrester Market, Key Players

• Sankosha

• Phoenix Contract

• EPCOS/TDK

• Bourns

• Eaton

• TE Connrctivity

• Weidmuller

• Taiyo Yuden

• Lumex

• Huaan Limited

• Radiall

• Littelfuse

• Krone

• Mitsubishi Materials

• Orbit Electronics

• Huber & Suhner

