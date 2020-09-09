Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Industrial Devices Market Forecast and Analysis (2019-2026), by Device Type, Voltage Range, Application, Vertical and Region

Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Industrial Devices Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach XX Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

Gallium Nitride (GaN) is a binary III/V direct band gap semiconductor that is well-matched for high-power transistors capable in operating at high temperatures. Gallium nitride gives off a blue light used for disc-reading in Blu-ray, RF components, semiconductor power devices, photonics, and lasers. In the future, we will see Gallium Nitride (GaN) in sensor technology.

Gallium Nitride (GaN) Industrial Devices has outstanding characteristics such as high switching frequencies, high conduction, thermal stability, high breakdown voltage and enhanced power efficiency therefore it is being used in several end-user sectors. Due to these, beneficial characteristics the Gallium Nitride (GaN) Industrial Devices based on power semiconductors have greater demand than before application. They are also used in inverters for trains, power converter circuits, heavy and industrial electrical systems, home appliances, turbines, solar power systems, wind power systems, smart grid power systems, and wind turbines, which is increasing the popularity of the Gallium Nitride (GaN) industrial devices market.

Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Industrial Devices Market dynamics:

The Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) industrial devices find utilization in the automobile sector for the manufacturing of the electrical and hybrid vehicles therefore increasing the demand for the Gallium Nitride (GaN) industrial devices. By type, Voltage Range, Application, Vertical and Region it is recognized that there is an increased popularity of the optoelectronics due to the growing demand for the laser diodes in various end-user sectors. Increase in Long Term Evolution (LTE) wireless networks is one of the primary growth factors for the Gallium Nitride (GaN) RF semiconductor devices market. The constantly rise in data consumption has resulted in the growth of commercial networks and will induce network carriers to adopt next-generation LTE networks, such as 4G, 5G and 7G.

Telecommunications Expected to be the dominant Vertical of the Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Device Market, because this power devices offer innovative power switching and conversion, which growths transmission rates for wired communication devices.

Asia Pacific Projected to be a dominant Revenue Generator of the Gallium Nitride (GaN) industrial Power Device Market, because across numerous points such as military, aerospace, defense, computing, telecommunications, and automotive in developing economies such as China, India, Japan, and others is fueling the growth of the market in this region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) industrial devices Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and projects the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PESTEL analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) industrial devices Market

Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Industrial Devices report segments the market on the basis of

Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Industrial Devices Market Device Type

• Power

• RF power

Voltage Range

• <200 Volt • 200–600 Volt • >600 Volt

Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Industrial Devices Market Application

• Power Drivers

• Supply & Inverter

• Radio Frequency

Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Industrial Devices Market Vertical

• Telecommunications

• Industrial

• Automotive

• Renewables

• Consumer and Enterprise

• Military, Defense, and Aerospace

• Medical

Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Industrial Devices Market Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Industrial Devices Market Key players

• Microsemi Corporation (Microsemi) (US)

• Analog Devices, Inc. (Analog Devices)

• Cree, Inc. (Cree)

• Qorvo, Inc. (Qorvo)

• MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (MACOM Technology) (US)

• Efficient Power Conversion Corporation (Efficient Power Conversion)

• Integra Technologies, Inc. (Integra)

• Transphorm Inc. (Transphorm) (US)

• Navitas Semiconductor Inc. (Navitas Semiconductor)

• Texas Instruments Incorporated (Texas Instruments) (US)

• Sumitomo Electric Industries

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• Panasonic Corporation

• Toshiba Electronic Devices

• Storage Corporation

• GaN Systems

• NXP Semiconductor

• Broadcom Inc.

• Fujitsu Semiconductor

• NTT Advanced Technology

• Texas Instruments

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Gallium Nitride (GaN) Industrial Devices Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Industrial Devices Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Industrial Devices Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Gallium Nitride (GaN) Industrial Devices Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Gallium Nitride (GaN) Industrial Devices Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Gallium Nitride (GaN) Industrial Devices Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Gallium Nitride (GaN) Industrial Devices Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Gallium Nitride (GaN) Industrial Devices by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Industrial Devices Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Industrial Devices Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Industrial Devices Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

