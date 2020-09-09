Global Functional Textile Finishing Agents Market-Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – by Product, Processing Method, and Region.

Global Functional Textile Finishing Agents Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2019 and is expected to grow around US$ XX Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Definition:

A textile functional finishing agent consists of epoxy polyether lateral chains and a water-soluble polysiloxane with polyether, incorporated with organic properties, mainly antimicrobial & anti-inflammatory substances, catalysts, and cross-linking agents.

The demand for traditional textile products from natural as well as synthetic fibers, like cotton, wool, silk, and polyester is less for aesthetic, comfort, and protective purposes in the end-use industries. Functional fabrics that possess antibacterial, anti-wrinkle, antistatic, water repellency, and other special properties, which are increasing their popularity in the textile industry.

Market Drivers:

Textile chemicals manufacturers are concentrating on the development of new products with smart features. They are focusing on improving the mechanical properties of cotton fabrics with the help of nanocomposite coating. This coating also delivers wrinkle and shrinking resistance, oil & soil repellent, and has antibacterial properties. MMR report has identified the introduction of new functional textiles as one of the primary growth drivers for the global functional textile finishing agents’ market till 2027. Likewise, with the booming textile industry in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa, because of the availability of encouraging macroeconomic conditions, skilled & low-cost labor, and abundant availability of natural resources are further expected to boost demand for functional textile finishing agents in the textile industry in these regions. Asia-Pacific is the largest consumer of the product worldwide, hence the rising product demand in the region is expected to favor the global market growth in the future.

On the other hand, the legislation on the manufacturing of chemicals in various regions may restrain the functional textile finishing agents’ market globally.

Market Segmentation:

By product, the repellant product segment held the largest market share of the functional textile finishing agents’ market in 2019. Water-repellant chemicals resist the penetration of water through the fabrics and permit the passage of moisture or air. Durable water repellents & resisting agents are topical finishes applied to fibers to deliver protection against water, stain, oil, soil, insects, and others.

Region-wise, the market in Asia-Pacific held the largest market share of the global market in 2018, accounting for over 50% share. The healthy growth of the textile industry in the region, together with the rising adoption of industrial textiles is expected to be the key driving factor for the growth of the regional market. The growth of the key end-use industries that use functional textiles, including the healthcare, automotive, protective clothing, personal care, and consumer goods, is further expected to force the growth of the regional market in the future. The North American and European markets are expected to witness moderate growth during the forecast period. Stringent regulations about the safety of industrial workers are one of the key factors driving the demand for protective clothing and hence for flame retardant and anti-static agents, in these regions.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Functional Textile Finishing Agents Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Functional Textile Finishing Agents Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Functional Textile Finishing Agents Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Functional Textile Finishing Agents Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Functional Textile Finishing Agents Market

Global Functional Textile Finishing Agents Market, By Product

• Repellents

• Flame Retardant

• Hydrophilic Agent

• Anti-Static Agent

• Softening Agent

• Anti-Bacterial Agent

• Anti-Slip Agent

• UV Protective

• Others

Global Functional Textile Finishing Agents Market, By Processing Method

• Continuous Processing

• Batch Treatment

• Coating

• Others

Global Functional Textile Finishing Agents Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Functional Textile Finishing Agents Market

• Huntsman International LLC.

• Zschimmer & Schwarz GmbH

• Rudolf GmbH

• CHT Group

• Wacker Chemie AG

• Evonik Industries AG

• Tepar Tekstil Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S

• DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd.

• Tanatex Chemicals B.V.

• Sarex

• NICCA CHEMICAL CO., LTD

• Nano Tech Chemical Brothers Private Limited

• Zydex Industries

