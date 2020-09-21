Global Fullerenes Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Product, Application, and Region.

Global fullerenes market was valued US$ X.129 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX.45 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.27% during a forecast period.

Market Definition:

Fullerenes are famous as buckminsterfullerene which is a group of carbon molecules establish in forms like hollow tubes, spheres, and ellipsoids. Such material owns chemical properties, conductive, and unique thermal properties owing to their composition and physical arrangement. Maximum type of fullerenes is formed by consuming simply accessible substrates like coal, hydrocarbon fuels and graphite.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Dynamic

Fullerenes have a set of improved features and a wide range of applications used in numerous industries including automobile, aircraft, energy and defense, and electronics sectors. Extraordinary features of the material attracting the vendors engaged in the production of fullerenes is the bonding amongst the atoms in the fullerene structure that are strong making the product widely preferred over metal. Material is 4 to 5 times stronger than metal, hence the benefits of the fullerene subsidize the growth of the market by the end of 2027. Electronic and transportation sections are likely to share a major market share during the forecast period. Leading characteristics broadening the development of the market include better conductivity, mechanical & flame property, high-temperature range, comparing other metal. Furthermore, the fullerene market is majorly driven by increasing application in cancer therapy and imaging process. Inspections of physical, biological, and chemical properties of fullerenes have produced promising data.

Moreover, due to high costs of fullerenes the market growth has hampered.

Fullerenes Market Segment analysis

By product, the C60 sector is estimated to rule the market during the forecast year and was valued at US$ XX Bn in the year 2019. The development of modern technology in the pharmaceutical, cosmetics, additives, medical, and others owing to the characteristics like thermal stability, high oxidative, and is a good electron acceptor making this product famous globally with the developing industrialization. C60 and its derivatives are gaining huge response amongst market vendors owing to their potential as antiviral agents. Hence, the greatest exhilarating characteristic of the targeted segment is the possibility of C60 to conquer the replication of the human immune-deficiency virus, growth in cases due to changing lifestyle and development in the healthcare department will augment the segment demand in the coming years. Moreover, the rising request for high-performance lubricants from numerous sectors including stationary hydrogen engine and automotive applications are supportive segment for the global fullerene and its derivatives throughout the growing years.

Fullerenes Market Regional analysis:

Regionally, North America is anticipated to witness the fastest market growth during the forecast period followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe, expanding at a CAGR of XX% over the forecast period. Development in industrialization in this region, expected to show the fastest growth rate. Development in industries like food and pharmaceuticals are driving the growth of the fullerenes market in the North American region. Besides, high spending on sports and defence equipment is expected to push market growth in the region during the forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Fullerenes Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Fullerenes Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the Global Fullerenes Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Fullerenes Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Fullerenes Market

Global Fullerenes market, By Product

• C60

• C70

• Others

Global Fullerenes market, By Application

• Semiconductor and Electronics

• Renewable Energy

• Pharmaceutical

• Cosmetics

• Others

Global Fullerenes Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Players Operating the Fullerenes Market,

• Frontier Carbon Corporation

• Nanotech Industrial Solutions

• Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings

• Ionic Liquid Technologies

• Luna Innovations

• Emfutur Technologies

• NeoTech Product

• Xiamen Funano

• MER Holdings

• Suzhou Dade

• Solenne BV

• JenLaur

• MTR

• VC60

• Nano-C

• Bucky USA

• COCC

