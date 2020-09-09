Global Frequency Synthesizer Market-Industry Analysis and forecast 2027: By Types, Components, Application, and Region

Global Frequency Synthesizer Market size was valued US$ XX Mn in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 7.5% from 2020 to 2027, reaching US$ XX Mn.

The frequency synthesizer is an electrical component, which uses a single oscillator to produce a wide range of frequencies based on real-time data. Many electronic devices refer to frequency synthesizer technologies like radio receivers, televisions, CB radios, mobile telephones, and short-range transmitter-receiver systems. The global frequency synthesizer market is driven by the rising use of mobile phones at a very high pace across the world and rise in usage of frequency synthesizers in several applications such as research and measurement, military and aerospace, and growing adoption of RF chips in the telecommunication. Low noise production capabilities and a high requirement of strong signal clarity across various industries are also projected to impelling the market growth in the forecast period. However, high capital investment for modular frequency synthesizer is restraining the market growth at the global level. A combination of advanced and upcoming technologies in frequency synthesizer and the market competition through inorganic growth strategies are expected to create beneficial opportunities for the key player in the market during the forecast period. Improving product features quality and emerging innovative techniques or architectures for frequency synthesis to improve performance and widen market scope are the major challenge for the Frequency Synthesizer market in the near future.

Based on the application, the telecommunication segment has led the frequency synthesizer market in 2019 and is estimated to generate more than US$ XX Mn market revenue by 2027, with a CAGR of XX%. Owing to widespread usage of telecommunications networks and constant technological advancements in the sector. The latest or new generation network would need major development of telecommunication infrastructure specially in networking hardware like switches, routers, wireless routers, and switches, that require frequency synthesizers. X-band is a low noise frequency synthesizer built on a self-mixing technique, offered recently for 5G application, can avoid the local pulling effect from power amplifiers.

Geographically, the frequency synthesizer market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America held the prominent market share of XX% in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ Mn by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of XX%. Thanks to the presence of regional and a few major frequency synthesizer market players in the region. Europe has held the second largest market share of XX% in 2019 and is expected to expand at the CAGR of XX% during the forecast period owing to the rising demand of citizens and investment by government in the frequency synthesizer market. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a high CAGR of XX% during the forecast period thanks to the increasing investment of major players in the frequency synthesizer market. Advanced infrastructure development from developing countries such as China and India are boosting the market growth. Emerging countries such as China and India are the leading contributor to the regional market due to the growing telecom sector in developing countries. Among these China held the largest market share of XX% in 2019, and is estimated to generate US$ XX Mn revenue by the end of 2027. Increasing investment in research and development activities for the introduction of advanced frequency synthesizers are predicted to accelerate the growth of this region in the near future.

A report cover the recent development in market for the global Frequency Synthesizer market e.g., In June 2019, Mercury Systems, Inc., launch its modern high performance and direct digital frequency synthesizer, the SpectrumSeries DS-3000 synthesizer, which helps the advanced frequency conversion technology. The DS-3000 synthesizer features industry-leading phase noise of -121 dBc/Hz at 10 GHz with 10 kHz offset and frequency coverage up to 20 GHz with 1 Hz resolution.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Frequency Synthesizer Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Frequency Synthesizer Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Frequency Synthesizer Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Frequency Synthesizer Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Frequency Synthesizer Market:

Global Frequency Synthesizer Market, by Types:

• Analog

• Digital

Global Frequency Synthesizer Market, by Components:

• Phase Detectors

• Loop Filters

• Oscillators

• Mixers

• Divider

• Others

Global Frequency Synthesizer Market, by Application:

• Research and Measurement

• Military and Aerospace

• Telecommunications

• Others

Global Frequency Synthesizer Market, by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Global Frequency Synthesizer Market, Major Players:

• Ultra Electronics

• Texas Instruments Inc.

• Analog Devices Inc.

• National Instruments

• Qorvo, Inc.

• FEI-Elcom Tech Inc.

• Sivers IMA AB

• Programmed Test Sources Inc.

• Mercury United Electronics Inc.

• EM Research Inc.

• MicroLambda Wireless Inc

• Cobham plc

• Synergy Microwave Corporation

• APA Technologies Corp

• ASB Inc.

• Crystek Corporation

• Mini Circuits

• Linear Technology Inc

• Teledyne Microwave Solutions

• L3Harris Narda-MITEQ

• Premier Farnell Limited

