Global Fluorochemicals Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027): By Product Type, End-Uses and Region.

Global Fluorochemicals Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 28.1 Bn by 2027, at a XX % CAGR of around during a forecast period.

Market Dynamics:

The major factor fueling the growth of the market for fluorochemical is the rise in requirement for refrigeration across various end-user industries. Increasing temperatures besides with demand for cold storage systems across the world and climate control systems have stimulated the demand for refrigeration systems and HVAC, which in turn would have a positive impact on the global fluorochemicals market growth. On the other hand, growing environmental concerns, mutual with harmful effects of fluorochemicals on the environment may hinder the growth of the global fluorochemical market during 2020-2027. Various governments’ regulation on account of environmental concerns is also likely to restraint the global fluorochemicals market growth. The report contains a detailed list of factors that will drive and restrain the growth of the fluorochemicals market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Opportunities for fluorochemicals

The report provides major opportunities for players in the fluorochemicals market such as the low penetration of fluoropolymers in various economies across the globe. Additionally, the arrival of growth in the production of aluminum, batteries, and semiconductors is also expected to create a high demand for high-value fluorochemicals.

Market Segmentation:

The report covers the segments in the fluorochemicals market such as product type and end-uses. Regarding end-users, the electrical & electronics segment held the largest market share of XX.4% in 2019 and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of XX.6% to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027. This is mainly attributed to the growing demand for customer electronics over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

The APAC driven by Japan, India, China, and South Korea fluorochemicals market outlook may exceed X.5 Mn tons at the end of 2027. Increasing installations of HVAC systems in infrastructure and automotive may drive regional fluorochemicals industry growth. Fluor Technology products are extensively used in the construction & building industry to offer high durability, anti-corrosion, and UV resistance properties to materials like architectural membranes and caulks, coatings, and wire and cable.

Key development in fluorochemicals Market:

The reports cover key developments in the fluorochemicals market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Many chemical companies are focusing on organic growth strategies like product approvals, product launches and others such as events and patents.

In July 2019, Arkema and Central Glass ltd announced a distribution agreement for Arkema’s ‘Forane 1233zd’. The product is a hydro-fluoro olefin and with this contract both the enterprises hope to reach a vast potential for the demand of fluorochemicals in the globe.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Fluorochemicals Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Fluorochemicals Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Fluorochemicals Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Fluorochemicals Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Fluorochemicals Market

Global Fluorochemicals Market, By Product

• Fluoropolymers

• Specialty

• Fluorocarbons

• Hydrofluorocarbon (HFC)

• Hydrochlorofluorocarbon (HCFC)

• Hydrofluoroolefin (HFO)

• Inorganics

• Others

Global Fluorochemicals Market, By End-Uses

• Aluminum Production

• Home & Industrial Appliances

• Refrigeration

• Pharmaceuticals

• Electrical & Electronics

• Others

Global Fluorochemicals Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Key players operating in Global Fluorochemicals Market

• DuPont

• 3M

• Daikin

• Solvay SA.

• Asahi Glass

• Arkema

• Honeywell

• Dongyue

• Pelchem

• Air Products & Chemicals Inc.

• Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

• Halocarbon Products Corp

• Mexichem Fluor S.A. de C.V

