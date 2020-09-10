Global Flow Battery Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Application, By Material (Vanadium, Zinc Bromine and Others), By Storage (Large Scale and Compact), By Material Type (Hybrid and Redox) and By Geography

Global Flow Battery Market is expected to reach 1753.52 Million by 2026 from XX Million in 2018 at XX CAGR of (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

A flow battery is a kind of electrochemical cell where chemical energy is promoted by two chemical constituents dissolved in liquids hold within the system and divided by a membrane. Flow battery may be work like the rechargeable battery or like a fuel cell, so it is to become most favoured chemistry for utility-based storage. The flow battery market is mainly driven by utility-scale energy storage systems, followed by industrial and commercial units which are remote grid-connected or off-grid microgrid installations.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The redox segment, based on material type has expected to support the major size of the flow battery market in the forecast period. The growth of this market is being propelled due to the high demand for redox flow battery from numerous applications such as commercial, utilities, military and industrial across the world. The flow battery market has a stringent completion from lithium-ion solutions are challenging in market growth in recent years.

Geographically, the flow battery market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Asia Pacific region is going to emerge as one of the faster-growing markets in forecast period followed by North America and Europe.

Key Highlights:

• Assessment of market definition with the identification of key players and analysis of their strategies to establish the competitive outlook of the market, opportunities, drivers, restraints and challenges for Global Flow Battery Market during the forecast period

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2017 to 2024 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain.

• Global Flow Battery market analysis with respect to the application, material, storage, material type and Geography to assist in strategic business planning.

• Global Flow Battery market analysis and forecast for five major geographies North America, Europe, Asia pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and their key regions.

Years that have been considered for the study are as follows:

• Base Year – 2018

• Estimated Year – 2019

• Forecast Period – 2019 to 2026

For company profiles, 2017 has been considered as the base year. In cases, wherein data was unavailable for the base year, the years prior to it have been considered.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Global Flow Battery Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Flow Battery Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Flow Battery Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Flow Battery Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Flow Battery Market

Global Flow Battery Market, By Application

• Military

• EV Charging Station

• Commercial & Industrial

• Utilities

• Others

Global Flow Battery Market, By Material

• Vanadium

• Zinc Bromine

• Others

Global Flow Battery Market, By Storage

• Large Scale

• Compact

Global Flow Battery Market, By Type

• Hybrid

• Redox

Key players in Global Flow Battery Market:

• RedT Energy

• Sumitomo Electric

• ViZn Energy

• ESS Inc.

• Primus Power

• Glidemeister energy solutions

• RedFlow

• H2 Inc.

• Schmid

• Elestor

• Nanoflowcell

• Pu Neng Energy

• Jenabatteries

• Voltstorage

• Vionx Energy

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Flow Battery Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Flow Battery Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Flow Battery Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Flow Battery Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Flow Battery Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Flow Battery Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Flow Battery Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Flow Battery by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Flow Battery Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Flow Battery Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Flow Battery Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

