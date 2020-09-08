Global Flexible PVC Films Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) -By Product, Manufacturing Technology, End-user, and Region.

Global Flexible PVC films market size stood at US$ 2.91 Bn 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 7.45 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.24% during a forecast period.

Polyvinyl chloride is produced by the polymerization of the vinyl chloride monomer. Flexible PVC is made with the addition of plasticizers which allows for a softer, more malleable material that is often used in applications where it can replace rubber.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Dynamics

The packaging is a major industry driving the overall global market growth. Characteristics of flexible PVC films include, elongation at break, tensile strength, low-temperature impact and adhesion properties of the material used in the making of flexible PVC films are attracting the vendors to invest in the market will fuel the market growth and expected to generate numerous opportunity by 2027. Development and adoption of developed technology by the population and major contributors involved in the market growth have been fuelling the market growth in terms of value and volume.

On the other hand, coextrusion technology helping to improve the technology involved in the UV stability of films is highly adopted by the manufacturer in the workplace. Flexible PVC resins are more pliable and softer as compared to rigid resins owing to the addition of plasticizers such as diisononyl phthalate. The preference of flexible PVC films over the conventional method is considered as a major growth driver for the market. Customization in the packaging, for instance, color, printing, size, and many more, with digitalization is possible with all types of PVC film which getting utilized by the packaging sector will help to heighten the market demand.

Moreover, the presence of substitutes and fluctuation in the material price most likely to hinder the market growth in the coming years.

Flexible PVC Films Market Segment analysis:

In terms of application, the packaging sector is expected to dominate the market during the forecast year and was valued at US$ 2.1 Bn in the year 2019. Increasing demand for high-quality Films to endure adverse climatic conditions expected to provide a push to the global flexible PVC film market in terms of growth. Asia Pacific accounted for the fastest adoption of the flexible PVC films owing to the Asia-Pacific accounted to growth, owing to noteworthy growth in technological advances and high popularity of product amongst the population as preferable material for packaging is contributing to the targeted segment. Numerous end-users are engaged with this segment which includes the pharmaceutical device manufacturing sector, medicine, automotive, textile, above covered sector use this film for their end product for safe transportation is contributing to the packaging sector on large scale.

Significant growth in population, in Asia-Pacific, will support the regional growth in the market during the forecast period. Moreover, greater transparency, flexibility, and inexpensive as compared to other polymer films, hence helping global flexible PVC films market to grow with the increased application by numerous industries.

Flexible PVC Films Market Regional analysis:

Regionally, the Asia-Pacific region stands to record the fastest growing market for flexible PVC films market.

Factors to boost the flexible PVC owing to the increasing application of packaging conditions have been driving the flexible PVC film requirements in the Asia Pacific region. Asia Pacific has registered a lucrative growth in 2019 at an estimated CAGR of 5% with a calculated market share of 45% and the size expected to get stretched by 2027. Besides that, development in pharmaceutical infrastructure and pharmaceutical product manufacturing industries across the region is going to broaden the packaging segment in the region is considered as another factor to boost the market demand in APAC.

Secondly, Europe is anticipated to witness the fastest market growth after APAC during the forecast period. Advancement technology method of manufacturing with industrialization in this region, expected to a registered strong place for the growth of the flexible PVC market in the European region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Flexible PVC Films Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Flexible PVC Films Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the Global Flexible PVC Films Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by End-user, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Flexible PVC Films Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Flexible PVC Films Market

Global Flexible PVC Films market, By Product

• Clear Flexible PVC Films

• Opaque Flexible PVC Films

Global Flexible PVC Films Market, By Manufacturing Technology

• Calendaring

• Extrusion

• Lamination

• Others

Global Flexible PVC Films Market, By End-user

• Automotive

• Medical

• Packaging

• Construction

• Textile

• Others

Global Flexible PVC Films Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Players Operating the Flexible PVC Films Market,

• NanYa Plastics

• Grafix Plastics

• Adams Plastics

• Marvel

• Caprihans India Limited

• TMI LLC

• Plastic Film Corporation

• Raj Incorporated

• ZK Plastic Ltd.

• Win Plastic Extrusions

• Riflex Film

• Allen Plastic Industries Co., Ltd

• Galata Chemicals

• Walton Plastics

• ChangZhou HuiSu QinYe Plastic Group

• Qingdao Coseal Industry Co., Ltd

