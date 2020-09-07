Global Flax Crop Market-Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – by Product Type, Application, and Region.

Global Flax Crop Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2019 and is expected to grow around US$ XX Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of around XX% during the forecast period.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Flax , recognized as linseed, is a crop mostly cultured in the chiller regions of the world. Flax plants have two types, one which yields blue flowers and the second-one which yields white flowers. Plants with white flowers produce rough and strong fibers compared to plants with blue flowers. Products of the flax crop, containing seeds, straw, fibers, and stalk, are used in several industries like medical, textile, and food. Weed control and optimum use of fertilizers, for example, Nitrogen, Phosphorous, and Potassium determine the yield of the crop.

The flax crop market has seen substantial growth, on account of factors, such as varied applications in industries including textile, paper, paints & coatings, medical, animal feed, food & beverage, and others. The fiber extracted from the flax crop is relatively flexible, shiny, and soft as associated with the cotton fiber. Therefore, it is generally used in linen stitching, carpets, fishing nets, and furniture. This fiber also makes an outstanding raw material to be used in firefighting hosepipe, tissue papers, water bags, and knapsacks. Demand for superior bond papers is increasing among consumers, which is supplementary driving the market growth for the flax crop. As well as, the demand for biodegradable packaging among the packaging industries is opening up new opportunities for the flax crop market.

On the other hand, climatic changes may hinder the cultivation of flax crops, which may negatively influence the growth of the flax crop market.

By application, the textile segment expected to hold the largest market share of the global market by 2027. This is mainly, because of textiles made from flax plants are recognized as linen, which is mostly designed for bed sheets, table linen, and under-garments.

Region-wise, North America held significant revenue in the global flax crop market in 2019, this is because of the advanced existence of flax crop producers in the region. In North America, the country like, U.S. is the most productive market for flax crops.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Flax Crop Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Flax Crop Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Flax Crop Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Flax Crop Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Flax Crop Market

Global Flax Crop Market, By Product Type

• Seeds

• Stalk Parts

• Straw

Global Flax Crop Market, By Application

• Textile

• Paper

• Paints and Coatings

• Medical

• Insulation

• Animal Feed

• Food and Beverage

• Others

Global Flax Crop Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Flax Crop Market

• Legumex Walker Inc.

• Biolin Research Inc.

• Cargill Inc.

• Glanbia plc

• Archer Daniels Midland Company

• SunOpta Inc.

• Grain Millers Inc.

• Linen of Desna LLC.

• CHS Inc.

• Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc.

• SWM INTL

• FIT

• CBM

• Meyenberg

• Kabrita

• MilkGoat

• Guanshan

• Red Star

• Avh Dairy

• Australian Nature Dairy

• One Degree Organic Foods

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Flax Crop Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Flax Crop Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Flax Crop Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Flax Crop Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Flax Crop Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Flax Crop Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Flax Crop Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Flax Crop by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Flax Crop Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Flax Crop Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Flax Crop Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

