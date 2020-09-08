Global Flat Carbon Steel Market – Forecast and Analysis (2020-2027), by Product, by Application and by Region.

Global Flat Carbon Steel Market was valued at USD xx Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach at USD xx Bn by 2027 at a CAGR of xx% over forecast period 2020-2027.

The report covers an in depth analysis of COVID 19 pandemic impact on Global Flat Carbon Steel Market by region and on the key players revenue affected till April 2020 and expected short term and long term impact on the market.

Global Flat Carbon Steel Market Dynamics:

Flat carbon steel is a form of steel which is rolled from steel slabs and is used in the production of sheets, plates, structural beams and strips. Various factors such as growing investments in building & infrastructure, rising urbanization, growing consumer awareness towards the benefits of flat steel such as design flexibility, high strength, low maintenance & construction cost, increasing government expenditure on infrastructure development are driving the global flat carbon market over forecast period. Additionally, growing presence of a vast consumer base has led to a booming manufacturing sector which is expected to create lucrative opportunities for flat steel market over forecast period.

However, factors such as volatile prices of raw material, stringent government regulations across various countries are restraining the market growth over forecast period.

Global Flat Carbon Steel Market is segmented by Product, by Application and by Region. By product, Sheets & plates held 43.23% of market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over forecast period. These products are extensively served in building & infrastructure, transportation and electrical appliance industries owing to their unique properties. These products help improve the anti-corrosion properties of steel & enhance the quality, ductility and reliability of the finished product.

By application, Automobile and other transport application held 41.09% of market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over forecast period. The application of flat products has allowed automobile producers to achieve expected standards of strength and protection for their vehicles at comparatively low costs when compared with other materials.

Arcelor Mittal dominated this application segment in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over forecast period. Arcelor Mittal is main goal to build a better world with smarter steels. Steels made using innovative processes which are more efficient, use less energy, and emit significantly less carbon. They manufacturer flat steels for automotive and renewable energy infrastructure that will support societies as they transform through this century.

By geography, North America held 44.34% of market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over forecast period owing to growing demand from building and construction industry. Moreover, presence of a significant number of automotive manufacturers along with considerable economic growth has led to the consumption of Flat carbon steel in this region.Samuel, Son & Co. is one of the largest processors and distributors of flat rolled carbon steel products in North America, with facilities located coast to coast. Samuel offers a comprehensive range of value-added processing services for flat rolled carbon steel.

North America is followed by Europe and APAC. APAC is second largest market with xx% of market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over forecast period. Countries such as China, India, and Japan are expected to witness high growth rates owing to rising growing demand from automotive, building& construction sector. China was the world’s largest flat steel exporter in 2019.

Report covers in depth analysis of key development, marketing strategies, value chain, supply chain and company profiles of market leaders, potential players and new entrants. Key players operating in this market are adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as merger& acquisitions, collaborations, diversification, expansion, new product launches, joint ventures and patent to increase their regional presence and business opeartions.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Flat Carbon Steel Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report.

External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Flat Carbon Steel Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project Global Flat Carbon Steel Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Flat Carbon Steel Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global Flat Carbon Steel Market

Global Flat Carbon Steel Market Segmentation by Product

• Hot-Rolled Coils

• Sheets and Plates

• Galvanized Coils

• Cold-Rolled Coils

• Pre-Painted Steel Coils

Global Flat Carbon Steel Market Segmentation by Application

• Building & Infrastructure

• Automotive and other transport

• Mechanical Equipment

• Others

Global Flat Carbon Steel Market Segmentation by Region

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA& Africa

• Latin America

Global Flat Carbon Steel Market Major Market Players

• Tata Steel Limited

• ArcelorMittal

• United States Steel Corporation

• Voestalpine Group

• China Baowu Group Ltd. Corporation

• POSCO Steel

• ThyssenKrupp AG

• JFE Holdings

• JSW

• Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation

• Dongkuk Steel

• HYUNDAI STEEL

• Dongbu Steel

• EVRAZ plc

• SAIL

