Global Flash Memory Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) –By Type, Storage Technology, Application, and Region.

Global Flash Memory Market was valued US$ 30.30 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

Global Flash Memory Market Overview:

Flash memory or a flash storage is an electronic nonvolatile computer memory storage system which can be electrically programed or erased. The individual flash memory cells, consists of floating-gate metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors. Technology is the crucial part of day today life and mobile phones are becoming the inseparable part of human existence, which increases the demand for flash memory. Flash memories are used in the smartphone. An increase in the penetration of the smartphones are expected to drive the growth in the flash memory market. The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Flash Memory Market Dynamics:

Flash memory devices has replaced the conventional hard disks at a rapid pace because of its features like less usage of power, less production of heat, light weight and low prices. The flash memory market is driven by the factors like an increase in demand for higher memory capacities, high data transfer rate and portability of data. Also, the technology advancements in semiconductor technology and reducing prices of flash memories are expected to boost the growth in the global flash memory market during forecast period.

However, increase in the adoption of the cloud based storage, reliability issues and data corruption issues are expected to hamper the market growth. Presence of several well established market players the global flash memory market appears to be highly competitive. The growing demand for digital capacity is expected to slow down the market growth in the near future.

Global Flash Memory Market, Segmentation Analysis:

The NAND Flash Memory Market is expected to register a CAGR of 9.1%, during the forecast period (2020 – 2027).The current trends of artificial intelligence and machine learning are favorable to the NAND markets and expected to increase its share in the semiconductor market. NAND Flash technology delivers a cost-effective solution for applications demanding solid-state storage and high density. However, more advanced NAND devices and higher density devices may have additional features and different parameters, which are expected to add extra benefit for consumer storage, audio, and video products among others. An integration of the Internet of things in the memory flash devices are expected to form emerging market for flash memories.

Asia Pacific is one of the largest markets for NAND flash in the world.

Technological advancement in the countries India, China and growing demands for smartphones and personal computers are the driving factors of the market in the forecast period. This region has a high demand from all the end user applications. Asian consumers are one of the largest users of consumer electronics. Asia Pacific NAND flash memory market is expected to grow from US$ 432.9 Mn to US$ 780.7 Mn during the forecast period with a CAGR of 2.9%. China is playing a major role in the supply chain of memory market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Flash Memory Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Flash Memory Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Flash Memory Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Flash Memory Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of report for Global Flash Memory Market

Global Flash Memory Market, By Type

• NAND Flash Memory

o Universal Serial Bus (USB) drives

o Hard Disk Drives (HDDs)

o Solid State Drives (SDDs)

• NOR Flash Memory

Global Flash Memory Market, By Storage Technology

• Optical storage

• Electronic memories

• Magnetic storage

Global Flash Memory Market, By Application

• Tablets and PC

• Smartphones

• Handheld media player devices

• solid state drives (SSD)

• Others (DSC- Digital Still Camera).

Global Flash Memory Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Global Flash Memory Market, Key Players

• Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

• Toshiba Corporation

• SK Hynix Semiconductor, Inc.

• Micron Technology, Inc.

• Intel Corporation

• Apple Inc.

• Lenovo Group Ltd.

• Advanced Micro Devices

• STMicroelectronics

• SanDisk Corporation

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Flash Memory Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Flash Memory Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Flash Memory Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Flash Memory Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Flash Memory Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Flash Memory Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Flash Memory Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Flash Memory by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Flash Memory Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Flash Memory Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Flash Memory Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

