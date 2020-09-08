Global Flame Spectrometers Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – By Measurement Technique, Application, Industry, and Region.

Global flame spectrometers market size was US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Definition

Flame spectrometer is an instrument which is generally used for the analysis of absorption and emission properties of a variety of materials. They are also used to provide low unit to unit variation, the freedom of interchangeable slits and great thermal stability.

Market Dynamics

A surge in the adoption of flame spectrometer in food and beverage industry, agriculture measurement application and for analysis of air and water quality is the major driving factor behind the growth of the market. Increasing adoption of flame spectrometers in different laboratories owing to its low cost benefits, rising advancements in medical technology, growing demand of flame spectrometers from pharmaceutical applications and increasing demand for flame spectrometers owing to its characteristics such as simpler device connection, interchangeable slits and indicator LEDs to deliver high flexibility for a broad variety of UV-Vis applications such as in field and industrial use and in OEM integration are expected to improve the growth of the market during the forecast period.

However, high maintenance and production cost related with flame spectrometers and rising changes in technology are the major restraining factors that could hamper the growth of the market.

Global Flame Spectrometers Market: Segmentation Analysis

By application, the agricultural measurement segment dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Increasing use of flame spectrometer by agricultural chemists, agricultural applications such as in plant analysis, soil testing and research laboratories is attributed to the growth of the market. For agricultural measurement applications, flame spectroscopy technology provides a highly developed technique to perform tasks such as quality control of several food products, investigation of chemical cleanliness levels in the soil, analysis of fertilizer properties and many other tasks, which is ultimately impelling the growth of the market.

By industry, the food and beverage segment is projected to witness fast growth at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Growing need to analyze food and beverage products quality, safety, packaging, and processing is making demand of flame spectrometer in the food and beverage market. Rising adoption of flame absorption spectroscopy instrument to measure pH level and oxygen level of food substance, to determine sodium and Fe content of food items and rising consumption of packaged food products is impelling the growth of the market.

Global Flame Spectrometers Market: Regional Analysis

Region-wise, North America held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. The US and Canada are the major key contributors behind the growth of the market. The growth is attributed to the growing adoption of flame spectrometers in various end-user applications across the region.

Increasing industrialization, rising investments in R&D activities, surging demand for flame spectrometer from process, biomedical and research industry and introduction of new entrants and investors is driving the growth of the market.

Global Flame Spectrometers Market: Key Development

In Feb 2016, Ocean Optics introduced the new Flame-NIR instrument to provide powerful infrared spectroscopy in an affordable and compact instrument.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Flame Spectrometers Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Flame Spectrometers Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Flame Spectrometers Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Flame Spectrometers Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global Flame Spectrometers Market

Global Flame Spectrometers Market, By Measurement Technique

• Color Measurement

• Absorbance

• Fluorescence

• Irradiance

• Reflectance & Transmittance

Global Flame Spectrometers Market, By Application

• Metallurgical Analysis

• Food & Beverage Quality Control

• Air & Water Quality Analysis

• Agricultural Measurement

• Medical Diagnostics

• Others

Global Flame Spectrometers Market, By Industry

• Food & Beverages

• Healthcare

• Metallurgy

• Others

Global Flame Spectrometers Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Global Flame Spectrometers Market, Key Players

Global Players

• Ocean Optics, Inc

• Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics

• Systonic, Elico

• Electronics India

• Edinburgh Instruments Ltd

• Avantes BV

• Jenway

• Advanced Technical Services

• Bibby Scientific

• Burkard Scientific

• Krüss

• Buck Scientific

North America

• Agilent

• Labomed, Inc

Europe

• BWB Technologies

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Flame Spectrometers Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Flame Spectrometers Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Flame Spectrometers Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Flame Spectrometers Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Flame Spectrometers Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Flame Spectrometers Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Flame Spectrometers Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Flame Spectrometers by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Flame Spectrometers Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Flame Spectrometers Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Flame Spectrometers Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

