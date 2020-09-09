Global Filter Bag Market: Industry Analysis and forecast (2019 to 2026): By Type, Fluid, Material, Media, Application, and Region

Global Filter Bag Market was valued USD XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 12.01 Bn by 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Filter Bag Market Drivers and Restrains:

The industries that produces dust emissions in the form of particulate matter through the different stacks or dumping yards and loading or unloading areas. The filter bag play a major role in the control of air pollution. The major and significant particulate emissions are from stacks attached to furnace. These emissions are being controlled by installing either Electrostatic Precipitators but such a devise is very sensitive in terms of power breakdown, voltage fluctuations, improper ratio of fuel to raw material in the furnace feed etc. resulting in high emissions. The bag filter are designed for filtration process and trapping the air pollutants. Vertical Shaft furnace technology based cement plant in Rajasthan on the basis of actual field data monitored which is of great significance.

The impurities of filter bag must be cleaned regularly that may restraining the overall market growth at global level.

Manufacturers in the filter bag are focusing on competitive pricing as the strategy to capture significant market share. Moreover, strategic mergers and acquisitions and technological innovations are also the key focus areas of the manufacturers.

Global Filter Bag Market Segmentation Analysis:

The filter bag market segmented by type, into pulse jet, shaker, and reverse air. The pulse jet segment is expected to grow at the largest CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Industries such as cement and mining cannot stop their production activity as it can have a serious impact on their profitability. These industries heavily trust on pulse jet type air filters to encounter their emission norms and to operate continuously.

Based on application, the cement industry is expected to grow at the Largest CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The cement industry is one of the major polluting industries in the world for particulate emission matter. This industry is dominated by major countries such as China and India. The pollution from cement industries like nitrogen oxides (NOx), Sulphur dioxide (SO2), and grey dust are some of the biggest contributors to reduce air quality, especially in urban developments.

The filter bag market is segmented into woven and nonwoven. The nonwoven segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. Nonwoven filter bags offer many benefits such as increased operational efficiencies, continuous operation ability in high temperature, cost benefits of reduced maintenance and reduced replacement rate for industries.

Global Filter Bag Market Regional Analysis:

Asia-Pacific will register the fastest growth in this market owing to urbanization activities. In the Asia-Pacific region, China is a big potential market for filter bags as it has a heavy industrial base coupled with environmental problems related to air pollution and global warming. Filter bags cannot be used with gases which have high moisture content and require dry compressed air for their working. Urbanization and industrialization activities in the Asia-Pacific region gives scope for further growth of the market. The growing environmental rules supporting air quality control is increasingly being adopted in regions such as North America and Europe which is driving the market for filter bags.

A report covers the recent development in market for filter bag market like In November 2018- Donaldson acquired BOFA International, a manufacturer of fume extraction systems across a wide range of industrial air filtration applications. This would help the company to expand its offerings in new industrial air filtration markets and applications.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive assessment projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report helps in understanding Global filter bag market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and projecting the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, growth strategies, and regional presence. To understand the market dynamics and by region, the report has covered the PEST analysis by region and key economies across the globe, which are supposed to have an impact on market in forecast period. PORTER’s analysis, and SVOR analysis of the market as well as detailed SWOT analysis of key players has been done to analyze their strategies. The report will to address all questions of shareholders to prioritize the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Global filter bag market.

Scope of the Global Filter Bag Market:

Global Filter Bag Market, by Fluid:

• Air

• Liquid

Global Filter Bag Market, by Type:

• Pulse Jet

• Shaker

• Reverse Air

Global Filter Bag Market, by Media:

• Woven

• Non Woven

• Pleated

Global Filter Bag Market, by Material:

• Nylon

• Polypropylene

• Polyester

• Porous PTFE film

Global Filter Bag Market, by Application:

• Power Generation

• Chemical

• Mining

• Cement

• Pulp & Paper

• Municipal Waste

Global Filter Bag Market, by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Global Filter Bag Market, Major Players:

• Danaher

• Donaldson Company, Inc

• Thermax Ltd.

• Babcock & Wilcox CO

• Eaton Corporation Plc

• Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems

• General Electric

• Camfil Farr

• BWF Envirotech

• W.L. Gore & Associates

• Lenntech

• Rosedale Products

• Parker Hannifin Corporation

• Pall Corporation

• Shanghai Filterbag Factory Co., Ltd.

• GE Appliances

• Industrial Filter Manufacturing Limited

• Emirates Industrial Filters Ltd.

• CLARCOR Inc.

• GAF Filter Systems

• Wolf Filtration Limited

• Lydall Inc.

• Filter Specialists, Inc.

• FILPRO Corporation.

