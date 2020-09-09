Global Fiberoptic Phototherapy Equipment Market Boosting The Growth, Dynamics Trends, Efficiencies Forecast 2026|National Biological,Solarc Systems,The Daavlin Company,Neomedlight; Aeroflow,Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Global fiberoptic phototherapy equipment market is expected register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the high volume of incidences associated with skin diseases and other disorders.

The Fiberoptic Phototherapy Equipment statistical surveying report offers superb market experiences and is the result of an accurate research approach containing broad secondary research, exhaustive basic gatherings with industry accomplices. The report conveys a geographical examination of the Fiberoptic Phototherapy Equipment market to reveal key possibilities presented in different parts of the world. The report is isolated into results type, application/end-customers. The focused view is by a wide margin assessed close by association profiling of driving players working in the Fiberoptic Phototherapy Equipment market. The report is an ideal answer for share extensive information about the key factors affecting the advancement of the Fiberoptic Phototherapy Equipment market (openings, drivers, improvement potential, industry-unequivocal challenges, and threats).

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global fiberoptic phototherapy equipment market are Signify Holding,H. Waldmann GmbH & Co. KG,National Biological,Solarc Systems,The Daavlin Company,Neomedlight; Aeroflow,Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA; GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY; nice Neotech Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd. and Ibis Medical among others.

Key Development in the Market:

In March 2017, Central Medical Supplies Ltd announced that they had been chosen as the sole distributor for Neomedlight’s innovative “BiliCocoon” phototherapy solution designed for treatment of jaundice in newborn babies. This innovative phototherapy system provides more closure between the infant and the baby which is revolutionary as compared to other phototherapy systems available in the market which require both to be

Market Drivers

Innovations and advancements in technologies provided by various manufacturers; this factor is expected to fuel the growth of the market

High cases of infants suffering from jaundice and pre-term births resulting in greater adoption of non-invasive phototherapy equipment

One of the major benefits associated with fiberoptic phototherapy equipment is the chances of enhanced heating is reduced in the cases of infants; this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market

Market Restraints

Availability of alternative methods of treatment and modes; this factor is expected to restrict the adoption of these devices in the market

Concerns regarding maintenance and handling of these equipments as optic fibers are prone to breakage; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Noise irradiating from the light source is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Fiberoptic Phototherapy Equipment Market

By Application

Skin Disease Treatment

Psoriasis

Vitiligo

Eczema

Others

Neonatal Jaundice Management

By Modality

Full Body Phototherapy

Partial Body Phototherapy

By End-Use

Hospitals & Clinics

Homecare

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

