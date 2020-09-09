Global Ferric Chloride Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast 2019-2026 by Product, by Application, by Region

Global Ferric Chloride Market was sized US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about XX % during a forecast period.

Global Ferric Chloride Market by Region

Ferric chloride is used to treat water (water that cannot be classified as drinking water is known as process water), effluent water, and raw water to remove the organic and inorganic particles such as dirt, hazardous substances, and oxides of metals. Water treatment plants use ferric chloride extensively to treat water and meet the required standards. The treatment process consists of both chemical and physical methods. The demand for ferric chloride is driven by the demand from wastewater treatment plants for its use as the coagulant due to its high efficiency and effectiveness in clarification, and utility as a sludge dewatering agent.

Global Ferric Chloride market is segmented by product, by application and by region. In terms of product, Ferric Chloride market is segmented into Analysis grade and Industrial grade. Wastewater treatment, Metal surface treatment, Potable water treatment, Metal etching and others are application segment of Ferric Chloride market. Geographically into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

By application, water treatment segment will continue to be the largest end-user of ferric chloride. Ferric chloride is used to remove phosphorus from the wastewater. It is used in treating both waste and drinking water, though the application technology used for both is different Apart from high demand of ferric chloride in wastewater treatment plant, another major driver for this market is strict norms and policies imposed by various governments for treatment of sewage water and industrial waste to curtail pollution, like reduction in concentration of phosphorus from 1.0 ppm to 0.1 ppm. This has led to increase in consumption of ferric chloride.

Asia-Pacific accounted for the XX % market size in terms of consumption followed by Europe and North America respectively for ferric chloride. With increasing industrial activities in Asia-Pacific region, the demand for ferric chloride is also expected to grow during forecast period. This high demand for ferric chloride comes from the growing demand for sewage and industrial wastewater treatment application in this region.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Ferric Chloride Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report.

External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Ferric Chloride Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Ferric Chloride Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Global Ferric Chloride Market Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Ferric Chloride Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global Ferric Chloride Market:

Global Ferric Chloride Market by Product:

• Analysis grade

• Industrial grade

Global Ferric Chloride Market by Application:

• Wastewater treatment

• Metal surface treatment

• Potable water treatment

• Metal etching

• Others

Global Ferric Chloride Market by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Player Analysed in the Global Ferric Chloride Market Report:

• Akzo Nobel Industrial Chemicals

• BASF

• Basic Chemical Industries

• BorsodChem

• BPS Products Pvt Ltd.

• CM Chemicals

• Chemifloc

• Feracid

• Feralco Group

• Gulbrandsen

• Kemira

• Malay Sino Chemical Industries

• PVS Chemicals

• Saf Sulphur Factory

• Sidra Wasser Chemie

• Tessenderlo

• Kem One

• Chemical company of Malaysia

• Sukha chemical industries

• Asia chemicals

• National biochemical

• khushi chemical

• Jinan Runyuan

• Tianjin Xinze

