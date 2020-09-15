Global Facial Cleansing Devices Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026): By Type, Application and Region.

Global Facial Cleansing Devices Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a XX% CAGR of around during a forecast period.

The facial cleansing device is a type of gadget which is used as a cleansing device to intensify the effects of facial skin cleanser. This device finds extensive applications in household and beauty salons segments because of easy usability, superior cleansing effects and boosts skincare products absorption which should accelerate industry growth.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The report covers all the trends and technologies playing a significant role in the growth of the facial cleansing devices market over the forecast period. It highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence market growth during 2019-2026. Demand for beauty products through e-commerce is rising. E-commerce giants are providing a highly personalized website, product recommendations, marketing emails, and customer reviews. Easy availability of an array of facial cleansing devices through e-commerce websites & apps and increased awareness about the benefits of these devices over beauty, influencers are driving the demand for the facial cleansing devices market.

The report offers a brief analysis of the major regions in the facial cleansing devices market, namely, APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is one of the largest facial cleansing devices market. Awareness about personal care is rising in both developed and developing economies including, the U.S, Canada, and Mexico, which has increased the spending on personal care and beauty devices. Additionally, availability of the skincare diagnostic tools like skin analysis, online information, and YouTube videos are growing the awareness about the facial cleansing devices.

Based on application, spa and beauty salons segment may surpass US$ XX Bn by 2026 owing to rapid urbanization and growing purchase ability which should result in positive facial cleansing devices demand. Growing facial cleansing utilization in beauty salons owing to increasing tendency for regular anti-aging and acne treatment which should propel industry growth.

The report offers a recent development in the global market for facial cleansing devices such as in 2019, Proactiv launched its newest product Deep cleansing brush with silicone head. This device used a vibration mechanism to stimulate skin and deep cleaning. This product proposals water resistance utilization, cordless, dual speed brush and micro-massage silicone head which should help the company cater to broad customer demand.

Scope of the Global Facial Cleansing Devices Market

Global Facial Cleansing Devices Market, By Type

• Silicon Bristle

• Fiber Bristle

Global Facial Cleansing Devices Market, By Application

• Household

• Beauty salons

Global Facial Cleansing Devices Market, By Region

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Facial Cleansing Devices Market

• Procter & Gamble

• Nu Skin Enterprises

• L’Oréal (Clarisonic)

• Home Skinovations

• Conair

• Panasonic

• MTG

• Hitachi

• Quasar MD

• Remington

• YA-MAN

• FOREO

• Kingdom

• Carol Cole (NuFace)

• KAKUSAN

• Philips

• Tria

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Facial Cleansing Devices Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Facial Cleansing Devices Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Facial Cleansing Devices Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Facial Cleansing Devices Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Facial Cleansing Devices Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Facial Cleansing Devices Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Facial Cleansing Devices Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Facial Cleansing Devices by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Facial Cleansing Devices Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Facial Cleansing Devices Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Facial Cleansing Devices Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

