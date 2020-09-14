Global Expeller Pressed Oil Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – by Product Type, Nature, End-use, Sales Channel, and Region.

Global Expeller Pressed Oil Market was valued at US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Expeller Pressed Oil Market Outlook:

Expeller pressing, identified as oil pressing, is a machine-driven method for extracting oil from raw materials. The raw materials are pressed under high pressure in a single step. It is cost-effective, versatile, and chemical-free. The two most popular oil extraction methods are using screw press and using chemical solvents, but to squeeze the most oil out from the raw materials, above one method is used, often, both methods are used together.

Expeller Pressed Oil Market Dynamics:

Mechanical extraction is how things were done for periods. Oil pressing ranges in capacity from below 1 ton to above 50 tons per day, and the expeller press is completely used for the constant machine-driven extraction of oil regardless of the size of the operation. Several factors play a role in the oil extraction efficiency, for example, the vegetable seeds type, seeds cleaning, temperature, and press configuration. Generally, the mechanical pressing method delivers produces only 65-70% of the oil, and 80% is considered excellently.

The mechanical extraction is greener and better mode of making oil for there will be no chemical remains in the oil. The expeller-pressed oil is cleaner and purer oil, advanced in natural colors & flavors. Bunge produces non-GMO expeller-pressed oils for culinary and food improvement.

The occurrence of cardiovascular diseases and weight managing problems is expected to drive the sales of expeller-pressed oils. Therefore, the rise in the existence of such disorder has increased the health consciousness among consumers and the rate has improved all over the globe. The consumer is taking measures to maintain a healthy lifestyle and are choosing healthy & natural edible oils to decrease the levels of bad cholesterol and decrease the risk of heart diseases & obesity. Therefore, the demand for healthy edible oils is expected to have a positive influence on the expeller-pressed oil market.

On the other hand, allergies to some few seeds can cause health problems, like shortness of breath, nasal blockage, blood clots that obstruct the growth of the expeller-pressed oil market. Also, the limitations are high power requirements, wear & tear on the equipment that needs maintenance, and lower yield, due to the remaining oil in the meal.

Based on the application, the food industry segment is expected to be the largest market share of the global expeller pressed oil market in 2018, because of its huge usage in cooking, in marinating salads and via a dietary supplement. Also, in the developed regions, like North America, people choose expeller-pressed oil in their diet as it has clinically recognized health benefits. Also, it is expected to grow at the highest growth rate throughout the expeller pressed oil market forecast period.

Region-wise, North America is expected to be the largest market share in the global expeller pressed oil market by 2027. The growing concern around the clean and pollution-free environment in North America motivates the demand for expeller-pressed oil in North America. Europe is expected to grow in the global expeller pressed oil market with a strong CAGR over the forecast period (2019-2027). Asia-Pacific region is rising in the global expeller pressed oil market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Expeller Pressed Oil Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Expeller Pressed Oil Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Expeller Pressed Oil Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Expeller Pressed Oil Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Expeller Pressed Oil Market

Global Expeller Pressed Oil Market, By Product Type

• Nuts

o Walnut

o Peanut

o Others (Hazelnut, Pecan, Pistachio, Macadamia)

• Fruit and Seed

o Coconut

o Almond

o Corn

o Avocado

o Others (Sunflower, Soybean, Canola)

Global Expeller Pressed Oil Market, By Nature

• Organic

• Conventional

Global Expeller Pressed Oil Market, By End-use

• Food and Beverage Processing

• Functional Food and Dietary Supplements

• Personal Care and Cosmetics

• Pharmaceutical

• Foodservice/HoReCa (Hotels/Restaurants/Café)

• Household

Global Expeller Pressed Oil Market, By Sales Channel

• Direct Sales

• Indirect Sales

o Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

o Wholesalers

o Convenience Stores

o Specialty Stores

o Online Retailers

Global Expeller Pressed Oil Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Expeller Pressed Oil Market

• Hain Celestial Group

• Bunge Limited

• Centra Foods

• Chosen Foods LLC

• Healthy Food Ingredients, LLC

• GloryBee

• Wildly Organic

• B.Kavitha Prop Ramkarthik Inc.

• Pinetree Garden Seed

