Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resins Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Type, Application, End-User and Region.

Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resins Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 6.5 % during forecast period.

Global ethylene vinyl acetate resins markets driving application are lightweight and innovative packaging solutions from the food industry. The transition in this industry is led by a few segments like baby food, sauces, pet food, and soups. Flexible packaging is helpful for brand owners, retailers, and consumers with various advantages such as high graphic appearance, performance of package by preserving the quality of the images during manufacturing, transportation, and end-user. The demand for flexible packaging is growing owing to the advantages such as light-weight and easy to open, carry, store, reseal, easy transportation, less wastage, etc. The sales of flexible packaging are increasing since the past decade and are projected to rise in future.

However, factors like the availability of inexpensive substitutes and issues related usage of EVA in photovoltaic packaging are expected to hamper the growth of this market. On the contrary, the introduction of bio-based ethylene-vinyl acetate materials is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for market expansion.

Foam segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Foam segment garnered the major ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resins market share in 2018, owing to increase in use of foam in automotive, sports, and upholstery industry, because of its properties such as water resistance, ultraviolet (UV) resistance, high durability, sturdiness, and ability to withstand compression. Additionally, EVA resin foam is widely used in automobiles for interior padding, gaskets, seats, carpet underlay, and headliners.

The Asia Pacific region dominated the global ethylene vinyl acetate resins market share in 2018. With the growing population and increasing purchasing power of the individuals in countries like China, India, and Japan, the demand for packaging is increasing in the region. This, in turn, increases the demand for ethylene-vinyl acetate films. The large and growing Indian middle-class population, along with the growth in organized retailing in the country, is driving growth in the packaging industry. The adhesives industry in India is rapidly rising owing to the growing construction sector. The Indian government’s ‘Housing for All by 2022’ is a major game-changer for the industry. Because of these reasons, the demand for EVA in the region is likely to increase during the forecast period.

Key Developments in the Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resins Market In August 2018, Braskem has announced an ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA) copolymer in the Allbirds shoes which is a renewable bio-based EVA resin derived from sugarcane.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resins Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resins Market.

Scope of the Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resins Market

Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resins Market, By Type

• Vinyl Acetate-modified Polyethylene (Low VA Density)

• Thermoplastic Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (Medium VA Density)

• Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Rubber (High VA Density)

Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resins Market, By Application

• Film

• Foam

• Hot Melt Adhesives

• Wire & Cable

• Extrusion Casting

• Solar Cell Encapsulation

• Others

Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resins Market, By End User

• Automotive

• Packaging & Paper

• Paints, Coatings, & Adhesives

• Electronics & Electrical

• Pharmaceutical

• Footwear

• Photovoltaic Panels

• Others

Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resins Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resins Market

• DuPont

• Exxon Mobil

• FPC

• Braskem

• Westlake

• TPI Polene

• Hanwha Chem

• Versalis

• Dow

• Lyondell Basell

• LG Chem

• Celanese

• Total

• USI

• Samsung-Total

• Tosoh

• Lotte Chem

• Sumitomo Chem

• Arkema

• NUC

• Ube

• Sinopec Beijing

• BASF-YPC

• Huamei Polymer

