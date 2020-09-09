Global Ethylene Carbonate Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Application, by End-use Industry and by Geography

Global Ethylene Carbonate Market is expected to reach USD XX Million by 2026 from USD XX Million in 2018 at a CAGR of XX %.

Ethylene carbonate is used as an electrolytic solvent for lithium-ion batteries, as a plasticizer, as an intermediate in production of polycarbonate diols, as solvent for coatings, dyes, cross-linking agent for super-absorbent polymers. Lithium- ion batteries is mainly driving the ethylene carbonate. Shortage of raw materials and regulations over the use of ethylene carbonate are restraining the growth of ethylene carbonate market.

Lithium battery electrolyte dominates the ethylene carbonate market. Need for high power and energy density which thereby increasing the demand for reliable and safe batteries for industries, such as automotive and consumer electronics goods. Factors such as increasing demand for electric vehicles (EVs), stringent government regulations on fuel economy, increasing demand for smart devices and other consumer electronics are also driving the growth of this segment.

Geographically, the ethylene carbonate market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period. High demand for lubricants from industrial, oil & gas and automotive industries is driving the growth of the ethylene carbonate market.

Scope of the Report:

Ethylene Carbonate Market, By Application:

• Surface Coatings

• Lubricants

• Plasticizers

• Lithium Battery Electrolytes

• Others

Ethylene Carbonate Market, By End-use Industry:

• Automotive

• Personal Care and Hygiene

• Oil & Gas

• Medical

• Industrial

• Others

Ethylene Carbonate Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players analysed in the Report:

• BASF

• Oriental Union Chemical Corporation

• Mitsubishi Chemical

• Merck KgaA

• Thermo Fisher Scientific

• Huntsman

• Asahi Kasei

• Toagosei

• New Japan Chemical

• Shandong Shida Shenghua Chemical Group

• Zibo Donghai Industries

• Shandong Senjie Chemical

• Panax Etec

• Alchem Chemical Company

• Alfa Aesar

