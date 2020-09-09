Global Essential Oils and Plant Extracts for Livestock Market : Industry Analysis and forecast (2019-2027 -By Product, Form, Function, Livestock, Application, and Region.

Global Essential Oils and Plant Extracts for Livestock Market size was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 6.5% from 2020 to 2027, reaching US$ XX Bn.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Essential oils are concentrated liquids of complex blends of volatile compounds and can be removed from numerous plant organs. Essential oils are a good source of various bioactive compounds, which possess antioxidative and antimicrobial properties. Essential oils and plant extracts are mainly used as a significant animal feed ingredient that supports to increase the quality of feed, which has a positive impact on the overall health and performance of animals. The global essential oils and plant extracts for the livestock market is driven by the rising livestock share in agricultural output, favorable rules, and regulatory scenario, increasing disposable income, and growing demand for animal byproducts. The declining utilization of antibiotic growth promoters in animal feed is also impelling the market growth in the upcoming period. However, the unavailability of sufficient raw material and volatility in the price of the plant extracts are restraining the market growth at the global level. The various benefits provided by plant extracts and essential oils in animal nutrition are likely to create beneficial growth opportunities for key players in the essential oils and plant extracts for the livestock market.

Based on the livestock, the Poultry Feed segment has led the Essential Oils and Plant Extracts for Livestock market in 2019 and is estimated to generate more than US$ XX Mn market revenue by 2027, with a CAGR of XX%. Poultry feed is food for farm poultry, containing chickens, geese, ducks, and other domestic birds. The rising number of scandals associated with poultry production is the main reason that increased anxiety for food safety and clean labels are directly impacting the sales of poultry feed across the world. The global poultry meat creation is foreseen to increase at a fast rate, which is likely to fuel the demand for essential oils and plant extracts in this segment. Growing demand for better quality meat products, particularly poultry and swine meat, coupled with rising patterns of decreasing the utilization of antibiotics in animal feed is estimated to impel the market in the coming years.

Geographically, the essential oils and plant extracts for livestock market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific held the prominent market share of XX% in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ Mn by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of XX%. The growing awareness about the health benefits of utilizing plant extracts in animal feed is propelling the demand for essential oils & plant extracts for livestock in the region. China and India are the leading contributors to regional market growth, which holds a noticeable share of the production and consumption of poultry products like meat and eggs.

China is the leading producer as well as a buyer of meat in the world. Strong economic growth bolsters quick urbanization in the country. In terms of revenue, North America held the 27% market share in 2019 and is expected to grow at the CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The U.S is a prominent supporter of the regional market growth. The rising population, along with the high disposable income of customers, has created a strong demand for meat products, which is projected to boost the regional market growth in the near future.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Essential Oils and Plant Extracts for Livestock Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Essential Oils and Plant Extracts for Livestock Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Essential Oils and Plant Extracts for Livestock Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Essential Oils and Plant Extracts for Livestock Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Essential Oils and Plant Extracts for Livestock Market:

Global Essential Oils and Plant Extracts for Livestock Market, by Product:

• Essential Oil

• Plant Extract

Global Essential Oils and Plant Extracts for Livestock Market, by Form:

• Liquid

• Solid/powder

Global Essential Oils and Plant Extracts for Livestock Market, by Function:

• Gut Health

• Immunity

• Yield

• Other Function

Global Essential Oils and Plant Extracts for Livestock Market, by Livestock:

• Cattle Feed

• Poultry Feed

• Swine Feed

• Aquatic Feed

• Others

Global Essential Oils and Plant Extracts for Livestock Market, by Application:

• Aromatherapy

• Phytotherapy

Global Essential Oils and Plant Extracts for Livestock Market, by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Global Essential Oils and Plant Extracts for Livestock Market, Major Players:

• Manghebati

• INDIAN HERBS SPECIALITIES PVT LTD

• Orffa

• Herbavita

• Herbarom

• Olmix Group

• Phytosynthese

• DSM

• Kemin Industries, Inc.

• DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

• Biolandes

• Joh. Vögele KG

• DELACON Biotechnik GmbH

• BENEO GmbH

• Plant Extracts International Inc.

• Eden Botanicals

• Trouw Nutrition B.V.

• CCPA GROUP

• Foreverest Resources Ltd.

• Martin Bauer Group

• Provimi North America, Inc.

• Destilaciones Bordas Chinchurreta SA

• BIOMIN Holding GmbH

