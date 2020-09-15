Global Erythropoietin Drugs Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026)

Global erythropoietin drugs market was valued US$ 7.6 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 17.8 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 11.22 % during a forecast period.

Global Erythropoietin Drugs Market, by Drug TypeErythropoietin drugs are also known as hematopoietin and that controls erythropoiesis as well as production of red blood cells. They are used in treatment of various diseases like cancer, chronic renal diseases, AIDS, anaemia and etc.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/23866

Erythropoietin market is driven by growing prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer, AIDA and renal diseases. Introduction of new drugs and different government initiatives for research are also boosting the growth of erythropoietin drugs market. However, the high cost of treatment, as well as side effects of the treatment, are limiting the growth of market.

Biosimilar is the fastest growing segment in the erythropoietin drugs market, especially in developing countries, owing to low-cost therapeutics and enhanced efficacy. Biosimilar is easy to change & improve, cost-effective, and require less time for approval as compared to biologics and are expected to gain popularity in the near future for the treatment of anemic conditions.

In cancer patients, almost 77% suffer from anemia, which is often overlooked as tiredness. Anemia is generally associated with cancer, owing to chemotherapy treatment, blood loss, marrow tumor, nutritional deficiency, but is mostly caused due to cytokine production.

Retail pharmacies in distribution channel segment leading the global erythropoietin drugs market with a huge share. Retail pharmacist providing advice about health issues, symptoms & medications in response to customer inquiries, recruiting, training & managing staff, treating prescriptions & dispensing medication. Retail pharmacies are also preparing publicity materials & displays, managing budgets, and keeping statistical & financial records.

North America is leading the largest market, followed by Europe during the forecast period owing to constantly growing cancer populace and the patient suffering from renal diseases in North America. Technological advance and governmental initiatives for research are also leading the largest market in this region. Growing purchasing power, rapid growth in infrastructure, rising medical tourism and expansion in available treatments is increasing the growth of the Asia Pacific region in the erythropoietin drugs market during the forecast period.

Key player operating in the global erythropoietin drugs market are Amgen, Hoffmann-LA Roche, Johnson & Johnson, and Kyowa Hakko Kirin.

The report covers a comprehensive study of major market drivers, restrains, opportunities, challenges, PESTEL, Porters, SWOT, and technological forecasting in the market.

The Scope of Global Erythropoietin Drugs Market:

Global Erythropoietin Drugs Market, by Drug Class:

• Epoetin Alfa

• Epoetin Beta

• Darbepoetin Alfa

Global Erythropoietin Drugs Market, by Drug Type:

• Biologics

• Biosimilar

Global Erythropoietin Drugs Market, by Drug Application:

• Cancer

• Renal Disease

• Hematology

• Neurology

• Surgery & Wound Healing

Global Erythropoietin Drugs Market, by Distribution Channel:

• Hospital Pharmacy

• Retail Pharmacy

• Online Pharmacy

Global Erythropoietin Drugs Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Player Operating In the Global Erythropoietin Drugs Market:

• Amgen

• Hoffmann-LA Roche

• Johnson & Johnson

• Kyowa Hakko Kirin

• Ahua Pharmaceutical

• 3SBio

• BIOSIDUS

• Biocon

• Boehringer Ingelheim

• Chugai Pharmaceutical

• Celltrion

• Intas Pharmaceuticals

• Cipla

• DAICHI SANKYO

• Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

• Dragon Pharma

• Huaxin High Biotechnology

• JCR Pharmaceuticals

• Shanghai Kehua Bio-Engineering

• LG Life Science

• Novartis

• Pfizer

• Sandoz International

• Shenyang Sunshine Pharmaceutical

• Shenzhen Sai Bao Er Bio-Pharmaceutical

• Sihuan Pharmaceutical

• STADA

• Uni-Bio Science

• Wanbang Biochemical Pharmaceuticals

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-erythropoietin-drugs-market/23866/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: sales@maximizemarketresearch.com

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com