Global Enhanced Vision System Market size was US$ XX Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during forecast period.

The report of Enhanced Vision System Market by Technology (Infrared, Synthetic Vision, Global Positioning System, Millimetre Wave Radar) Component (Sensors, Processing Unit, Control Electronics, Camera, Display) Platform (Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing) Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during a forecast period.

Enhanced vision system is the technology which is designed to deliver better visibility to aircraft pilot or navigator in poor visibility environment. Enhanced vision is a related to Synthetic vision system which incorporates information from aircraft based sensors, for example near-infrared cameras, millimeter wave radar to give vision in limited visibility environments.

North America is witnessing the fastest growth at CAGR of XX%.

North America held the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to witness high growth at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. The US and Canada are major key contributors behind the growth of market. This is owing to the massive presence of aircraft manufacturing companies such as gulfstream aerospace, Bombardier and more.

In July 2018, Bombardier announced that it will be offering Head-up Display and Enhanced Vision System as an option on its best-selling Challenger 350 business jets. These systems will further expand the advanced avionics functionalities of the aircraft, such as the powerful Synthetic Vision System (SVS) and sophisticated MultiScan weather radar, to reduce pilot workload and enhance overall situational awareness, which ultimately results into the growth of market.

Europe followed by Asia Pacific is expected to witness fast growth during forecast period. The UK, Germany and France are dominating the market in Europe region. This is owing to the presence of government agency such as European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA). Furthermore, developing countries such as China, India and Japan are dominating the market in Asia Pacific region owing to the rapid development in the aerospace and defence sector across the region.

In October 2018, the Falcon 8X FalconEye was approved by the FAA and EASA for approaches down to 100 ft. The Falcon 2000 and 900LX were approved in early 2019. A dual HUD FalconEye will allow EVS-to-land in 2020, without using natural vision.

Key Players in global enhanced vision system market are Honeywell International, United Technologies Corporation, L-3 Communications Holdings, Thales Group, Elbit Systems Ltd, Rockwell Collins, Esterline Technologies Corporation, Astronics Corporation, Dassault Falcon Jets Corp, Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation, Bombardier Inc, Opgal and Embraer SA.

