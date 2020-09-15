Global Endocrine Testing Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Global Endocrine Testing Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.00% during a forecast period.

The endocrine system plays a vital role in reproduction, growth and sexual development, retorts to injury and stress, body energy level, bone and muscle strength, and also internal balance of the body.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The growing incidence of hormonal imbalances in individuals is one of the key drivers in the global endocrine testing market. Changing lifestyles, growing stress, and unhealthy food habits result in obesity and disturbed hormonal changes, these are some of the driving factors under the growth in global endocrine testing market.

The software has been designed to accomplish the workflow in the laboratories, like new mobile apps have been developed so that patient can be reminded about his appointment or test, and he will be able to contact a physician. These advancements in technology are projected to propel the global endocrine testing market growth over the forecast period.

On the other hand, the high cost of technology is projected to be the key restrain for the growth of the global endocrine testing market. Furthermore, an increase in the investment in research and technology is measured as a major opportunity for the growth of the global endocrine testing market.

The thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) test is expected to share significant growth in the global endocrine testing market. The significant growth in the market is attributed to the growing incidences of TSH-related disorders, and rising awareness regarding the correlation between variations in the thyroid hormone level and cardiovascular disorders. Furthermore, the Insulin test is expected to grow at a XX % rate of CAGR during the forecast period. The considerable rise in the diabetic population and the rising awareness about diagnosis are expected to contribute towards the demand for an insulin test.

The tandem mass spectrometry is estimated to hold a dominant position in the global endocrine testing market followed by sensor technology segment. The growing use of tandem mass spectrometry in combination with liquid chromatography, which also helps in overcoming challenges associated with traditional techniques are expected to increase the demand for tandem mass spectrometry. On the other hand, sensor technology is projected to grow at a XX % rate of CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing use of biosensors in glucose monitoring for diabetes which is used on routine basis by the individuals to monitor their blood sugar level.

Geographically, North America region is estimated to contribute a significant share in the global endocrine testing market. Growing incidence of several types of endocrine diseases, rapid adoption of novel testing techniques supported by regulatory infrastructure and positive recompense scenario are some of the prominent factors behind the growth in the global endocrine testing market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and, project the global endocrine testing market. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global endocrine testing market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

Scope of the Report for Global Endocrine Testing Market

Global Endocrine Testing Market, By Test

• Follicle stimulating hormone (FSH)

• Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (hCG)

• Thyroid Stimulating Hormone (TSH)

• Dehydroepiandrosterone sulphate (DHEAS)

• Prolactin

• Progesterone

• Insulin

• Cortisol

• Testosterone

• Estradiol (E2)

• Luteinizing Hormone (LH)

Global Endocrine Testing Market, By Technology

• Immunoassay

• Clinical Chemistry

• Monoclonal and Polyclonal Antibody

• Sensor technology

• Tandem Mass Spectroscopy

Global Endocrine Testing Market, By End User

• Hospitals

• Physician Offices

• Health Care Centers

• Commercial Laboratories

Global Endocrine Testing Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Endocrine Testing Market

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

• Quest Technology

• Biomedical Technologies.

• Sysmex Corporation

• Abbott Laboratories

• AB Sciex Pte. Ltd.

• Agilent Technologies

• Siemens Healthcare

• Ortho Clinical Technology

• BioMerieux SA

• Bio-Rad Laboratories

• DiaSorin S.p.A

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

