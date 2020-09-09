Global Embedded FPGA Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Technology, Application and Region.

Global Embedded FPGA Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 9.951 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments by type, application and region and, project the global market size. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Embedded FPGA Market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Factors, like low power requirement and reduced system cost, drive the growth of the embedded FPGA market. Also, telecommunications industry is increase rapidly owing to the advancement in the telecom industry including technologies such as 3G and LTE supplemented the growth of the embedded FPGA market. Adoption of FPGA in high-end applications is opportunity for the market. Complex design of embedded FPGA hamper the embedded FPGA market growth.

SRAM sub segment accounted for the highest share in embedded FPGA market, owing to its characteristic of faster in-circuit design. SRAM keeps data constant, without the need for the memory module to be refreshed periodically. Consequently, SRAM embedded FPGA faster data accessing lead the embedded FPGA market. Flash is also major player for growth of embedded FPGA market owing to high performance and low system cost.

The telecom sector dominated the embedded FPGA market owing to increased adoption in wireless connectivity. Embedded FPGAs have been making way into networking/data centers as well as wireless base station and other application. Embedded FPGA is used in many applications within networking and telecom systems like packet processing and switching, and optical transport network (OTN). In many situations, embedded FPGAs is used to connect between merchant silicon devices together for providing proprietary functionality. FPGA are the devices which enable users to create their digital circuits

Asia-Pacific dominated the global embedded FPGA market, owing to the presence of huge number of FPGA manufacturers. Further, North America is estimated to show significant growth owing to increasing adoption of advanced wireless technologies and growing economy. The embedded FPGA market in Europe also grow at a significant rate owing to increased application of FPGA devices across the automotive and industrial sector. Embedded FPGA Market in developing regions like Middle East & Africa and South America grow owing to the rising adoption of advanced wireless technologies.

Scope of the Report for Global Embedded FPGA Market

Global Embedded FPGA Market, By Technology

• EEPROM

• Antifuse

• SRAM

• Flash

• Others

Global Embedded FPGA Market, By Application

• Data Processing

• Consumer Electronics

• Industrial

• Military & Aerospace

• Automotive

• Telecom

• Others

Global Embedded FPGA Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Embedded FPGA Market:

• Intel

• MicrochipTechnology

• Efinix

• NanoXplore

• QuickLogic

• Xilinx

• Lattice Semiconductor

• Microsemi

• Achronix

• FlexLogix

• Menta

• Cypress Semiconductor

• Qualcomm Technologies Incorporation

• Broadcom Limited

• Quick Logic Corporation

• NXP Semiconductors N.V.

• Renesas Electronics Corporation

• Analog Devices Inc.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Embedded FPGA Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Embedded FPGA Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Embedded FPGA Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Embedded FPGA Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Embedded FPGA Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Embedded FPGA Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Embedded FPGA Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Embedded FPGA by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Embedded FPGA Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Embedded FPGA Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Embedded FPGA Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

