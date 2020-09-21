Global Electroplating Market-Forecast and Analysis (2020-2027): by Metal, by End User, and by Region.

Global Electroplating Market was valued at USD xx Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach at USD xx Bn by 2027 at a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

The report covers an in-depth analysis of COVID 19 pandemic impact on Global Electroplating Market by region and on the key players revenue affected till April 2020 and expected short term and long-term impact on the market.

Global Electroplating Market Dynamics

The main purpose of electroplating process is decoration and prevention of corrosion. Electroplating offers helps to reduce corrosion, wear, and abrasion. It increases electrical conductivity and improves adhesion properties of materials for painting and coating. Manufactures are using various reasonably priced metals like steel, zinc for most of the product for appearance, protection, and other properties. Various factors such as increasing demand from various end users, growing consumption of electrical and electronics products, and increasing demand in South Korea, China, Hong Kong, and Japan for plating semiconductor devices and automotive components, growing product usage in electronics industry to manufacturer lightweight component are driving the market growth of global electroplating market.

However, factor such as stringent environmental concerns, high cost pertaining to electroplating process and less awareness in underdeveloped countries are restraining the market growth over the forecast period.

Global Electroplating Market is segmented by metal, by end user, type and by region. By End user, automotive industry held the highest market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over the forecast period. Due to various benefits such as such as less cost, weight reduction and aesthetic designs the automotive manufacturers are using electroplating across the automotive industry. The electroplating is used in various automotive parts such as window trims, interior trim, emblems, door handles, hood ornaments, mirror housings, auxiliary lamps, radiator grills, name badges and front and rear lamps. Automotive is followed by electrical and electronics, and industrial machinery segments. Electrical and Electronics held 24.56% of market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over the forecast period. Growing demand for various electrical and electronics component and semiconductors across the globe due to rising use of various emerging technologies is mainly driving the market growth of electrical and electronics segment. By metals, standard metals held the highest market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over the forecast period. Standard metal segment includes various metals such as tin, copper, zinc, chromium, and others.

By geography, APAC held the highest market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing automobile production, rapid growth of the electrical and electronics in South Korea, China, Hong Kong, Japan and other ASEAN economies, the growing component and equipment capabilities of local electroplating market players are driving the market growth of electroplating market in this region. APAC is followed by North America and Europe. North America held 25.67% of market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over the forecast period owing to the presence of major electrical and electronics manufacturers in this region. Various supportive government regulations implemented by the U.S. government to boost domestic automotive and electronics production, these regulations are crating lucrative opportunities for market in this region. Europe is expected to hold xx% of market share over the forecast period owing to the presence of various auto giants such as BMW, Volvo, Volkwagen, Diamer AG and others in this region.

Report covers in-depth analysis of key development, marketing strategies, supply-side and demand side indicators and company profiles of market leaders, potential players, and new entrants. Key players operating in this market are adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as merger& acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches and patents to increase their regional presence and business operatations.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Electroplating Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Electroplating Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project Global Electroplating Market Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Electroplating Market make the report investor’s guide.

